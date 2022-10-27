Bush, Sugar Ray among headliners for New Year's Eve celebration on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fremont Street Experience invites partygoers to ring in 2023 with the NYE Time of Your Life Festival.

The event will feature live performances from Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team, DJ Skribble and more.

With entertainment spanning three stages, rock band Bush will headline the Third Street Stage and help ring in 2023.

The event will be hosted by the Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman and will feature a countdown to the New Year, culminating in a display of pyrotechnics and digital fireworks on the Viva Vision screen.

“Fremont Street Experience is the ultimate street party featuring more live entertainment every day of the year than anywhere else in the country,” said Andrew Simon, president and CEO of Fremont Street Experience. “We always offer the best value for New Year’s Eve entertainment, and this year for only $50, we will have the most star-studded lineup in our history, featuring bands of all different genres of music spanning multiple decades for the NYE Time of Your Life Festival.”

According to a news release, the event gates will open on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. and all partygoers are encouraged to wear their best, most outlandish outfits and ring in the new year in style.

Tickets for Fremont St. Experience NYE Time of Your Life Festival are on sale now and can be purchased online. Pre-sale prices for this event are $50 (guests must be 21 or older to purchase and attend). For more information visit www.vegasexperience.com.