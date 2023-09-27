Brooklyn Bowl unveils 'Rocktober' lineup, When We Were Young sideshows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas has announced its new "Rocktober" lineup featuring a variety of musical talent from Lil Yachty to The Gaslight Anthem.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the When We Were Young Festival sideshows, which will follow the two-day festival and were added by popular demand. The featured acts include Sum 41 and Emo Night Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas is committed to delivering unforgettable entertainment experiences,” said Kirk Reed, Director of Marketing at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. “We take pride in offering something for every music lover, and we can’t wait to turn up the volume this Rocktober as we continue to welcome world-class talent onto our stage.”

Goose (Oct. 1)

Doors open at 6 p.m. | Ages: 18+ | Tickets start at $40.50

The Gaslight Anthem (Oct. 4)

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Ages: All Ages | Tickets start at $39.50

The Hold Steady (Oct. 7)

Doors open at 7 p.m. | Ages: All Ages | Tickets start at $45

The Darkness (Oct. 8)

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Ages: All Ages | Tickets start at $35

Marc Rebillet (Oct. 14 & 28)

Doors open at 7 p.m. | Ages: 18+/Tables 21+ | Tickets start at $59.50

Nickel Creek (Oct. 15)

Doors open at 6 p.m. | Ages: All Ages | Tickets start at $42.50

When We Were Young Sideshow: Sum 41 (Oct. 20)

with Bowling for Soup, Plain White T’s, Strange 80’s, Your Broken Hero

Doors open at 8 p.m. | Ages: 18+ | Tickets start at $29.50

When We Were Young Sideshow: Emo Night Brooklyn (Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22)

Doors open at 11:3 p.m. | Ages: 18+ | Tickets start at $20

Lil Yachty (Oct. 26)

Doors open at 7 p.m. | Ages: All Ages | Tickets start at $49.50

For a full list of upcoming shows and additional information, please visit Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas’ website.