Brew lovers welcome Nevada Beer Bash Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brew lovers across the Silver state are getting ready for the Nevada Beer Bash 2021.

The event takes place at the Front Yard inside Ellis Island Hotel, Casino on Saturday.

Ellis Island Director of Marketing and NCBA Board Member Christina Ellis said, “Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery is extremely proud to be a member of the NCBA and we’re so excited to host the Nevada Beer Bash at our very own beer garden The Front Yard."

Over 30 craft experts will be under one roof and Wyndee Forrest, President of Nevada Craft Brewery Association says this event will one of a kind.

"The beers that are being showcased by Breweries in Nevada are rare collaborations, specialty beers that you normally wouldn't be able to find in market," Forrest said.

Forrest says guests will enjoy top of the line crafts from Nevada breweries, including Able Baker Brewing, Banger Brewing and Brasserie Saint James.

“We are on a mission to unite the Nevada beer industry and showcase our state’s world-class craft beer,” Forrest said.

Brew lovers who purchase VIP tickets for $80 will enjoy an hour of early access, five portions of food pairings specially crafted by The Front Yard, a welcome cocktail, and a swag bag with brewery merch plus discounts at their favorite NCBA member breweries.

General admission is $50 and will allow guests to enjoy unlimited sampling.

For tickets and more information about this event click here.

