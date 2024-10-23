Break out your Apple Bottom jeans for Fremont Experience's New Year's Eve party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for an ideal party destination for New Year's Eve— Fremont Street Experience has you covered with seven big names in music taking over the streets of Las Vegas.

NYE Time of Your Life Celebration will hand the mic to Flo Rida, LOCASH, Bow Wow, 3OH!3, Dylan Marlowe, Trick Daddy and Mike Jones.

The event will be hosted by the mayor of Las Vegas— featuring the return of the countdown to the New Year with an epic display of pyrotechnics and digital fireworks on the world's longest digital screen.

You can kiss 2024 goodbye on Tuesday, Dec. 31 with this lineup:

3rd Street Stage

7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Live DJ

9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: 3OH!3

11:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.: Flo Rida

1st Street Stage

7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Live DJ

9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Dylan Marlowe

11:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.: LOCASH

Main Street Stage

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Live DJ

9:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.: Mike Jones

10:15 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.: Trick Daddy

11:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.: Bow Wow

You can buy pre-sale tickets starting today at a discounted price of $50. For more information, visit this link.