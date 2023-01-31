Brad Paisley announces back-to-back spring performances at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Global country music superstar Brad Paisley announced his return to the stage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday for back-to-back performances this spring.

According to a news release, this announcement comes after Paisley's previous sold-out run in 2022. This performance will once again give audiences the opportunity to experience his “Acoustic Storyteller” show on April 14-15, 2023.

Tickets for both performances go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. starting at $69.50.

For those interested in purchasing tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.