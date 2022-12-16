Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada to host Winter Break Camp from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With schools closing for winter break on Dec. 19, some parents – particularly working parents – are wondering what to do with their children during this time.

Known for its before and after school programs, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is offering a one-week “Winter Break Camp" that combines the fun of camp with the nonprofit’s mission to help youth reach their full potential.

The Winter Break Camp will feature themed days and activities, including performing arts, sports and recreation, and STEM projects.

According to a news release, programming is designed to give youth a well-balanced week to keep their minds sharp and have fun in a safe and supportive environment. Breakfast and lunch are served at select Clubs and included in the camp cost.

The camp provides the perfect opportunity for families and youth who are new to the Club experience to learn what Clubs have to offer at no cost to them, with camp and 2022 Club membership fees waived. For current members, the camp fee would be $80 for the week, with financial assistance available for qualifying families.

Camp registration is now available for all 13 Boys & Girls Clubs locations. Youth can enroll and attend camp every day or select days during the Dec. 19-23 week.