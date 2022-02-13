Boulder City's Dam Short Film Festival underway as virtual event for 18th year

It's an exciting weekend for film lovers in Las Vegas — and beyond.

Nearly 150 short films are available to watch on-demand through Monday as the annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to Boulder City. Just like last year, it's gone virtual. So you can watch from anywhere in the world.

You may recall back in November we told you about an online film retrospective the DSFF was putting on. Organizers said at the time that going digital allowed them to reach more people.

"We just had such a great response from the filmmakers and the audience," said Tsvetelina Stefanova, the DSFF executive director, of the 2021 event.

Next year organizers plan to return to an in-person event at the Historic Boulder Theater, where it typically takes place.

In the meantime, you can catch all the action from the comfort of your couch at DamShortfFilm.org.

And while you watch at home, the fest will broadcast from its home base in Boulder City, where it was founded 18 years ago by married couple Lee and Anita Lanier.

Lee Lanier is a filmmaker and it turns out he is a skilled painter, too! In this week's "How to Vegas" we take you inside the Las Vegas gallery where his work is on view for his first-ever solo show.

