Boulder City Bunny Express is back in time for Easter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Railroad Museum is bringing back the Boulder City Bunny Express in time for Easter.

The special event includes a 30-minute train ride with Story Time. Then, you'll hop off at the railyard event center for about 45 minutes to take photos with the Easter Bunny, play historical games and learn about Nevada's railroad history, or try food from the Trailhound Smokers and Chilly Jilly's. That includes things like BBQ pork, hot dogs, and chips.

There are several types of tickets. First Class patrons will have tent and table service for food and drinks and will receive gift bags. Coach customers will have to stand in line for food and drinks.

Tickets range from $30 to $50 for adults and $25 to $45 per child.

Trains will run for the following dates:

March 25 - 5 and 7 p.m.

March 26 - 5 and 7 p.m.

April 1 - 5 and 7 p.m.

April 2 - 5 and 7 p.m.

April 7 - 3, 5, and 7 p.m.

April 8 - 5 and 7 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and guests are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before the train leaves the station.