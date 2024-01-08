Boulder, Carson cities chosen for 'adventure centers' to take tourists on excursions

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City will soon welcome an "adventure center."

The State of Nevada is building two adventure centers, according to the city's website.

Information on this center is limited so far, but officials say the center is to "facilitate tourism" in the city. A bus is said to bring tourists from Las Vegas area hotels and resorts to the center. From there, tourists will embark on adventures throughout Boulder City.

Officials say the Boulder City Adventure Park will be constructed adjacent to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. The other is scheduled to be built in Carson City.

Tourism operators will be on-site to take visitors on kayak tours, hiking excursions, and more!

More details are said to come soon, such as the time of construction.