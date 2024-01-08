Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Boulder, Carson cities chosen for 'adventure centers' to take tourists on excursions

Boulder City Adventure Park use this.jpeg
Boulder City
Photos of Boulder City Adventure Park (January 7, 2024)
Boulder City Adventure Park use this.jpeg
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 19:52:28-05

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City will soon welcome an "adventure center."

The State of Nevada is building two adventure centers, according to the city's website.

Information on this center is limited so far, but officials say the center is to "facilitate tourism" in the city. A bus is said to bring tourists from Las Vegas area hotels and resorts to the center. From there, tourists will embark on adventures throughout Boulder City.

Officials say the Boulder City Adventure Park will be constructed adjacent to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. The other is scheduled to be built in Carson City.

Tourism operators will be on-site to take visitors on kayak tours, hiking excursions, and more!

More details are said to come soon, such as the time of construction.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH