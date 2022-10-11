Watch Now
Blink 182 announces reunion with founding member Tom Delonge, new world tour in 2023

David Becker
Drummer Travis Barker (L) and singer/bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 perform as the band kicks of its 16-show "Kings of the Weekend" residency at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on May 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker)
Posted at 10:49 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 13:50:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — American rock band Blink 182 announced on Tuesday the band would be reuniting with founding member Tom Delonge for a world tour in 2023.

The group, also announced they’re set to release a new comeback single “Edging,” on Friday.

The world tour will also feature a stop in Las Vegas on Oct. 21, 2023, where the band will be featured in the “When We Were Young Festival,” according to the group’s website.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, according to the band’s social media, though the festival’s website says they will go on sale Oct. 14.

