Blink 182 announces reunion with founding member Tom Delonge, new world tour in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — American rock band Blink 182 announced on Tuesday the band would be reuniting with founding member Tom Delonge for a world tour in 2023.

The group, also announced they’re set to release a new comeback single “Edging,” on Friday.

The world tour will also feature a stop in Las Vegas on Oct. 21, 2023, where the band will be featured in the “When We Were Young Festival,” according to the group’s website.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, according to the band’s social media, though the festival’s website says they will go on sale Oct. 14.