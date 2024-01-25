Billy Joel, Sting coming to Allegiant Stadium for one night only

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Billy Joel and Sting will perform for one night only at Allegiant Stadium this winter.

The iconic musicians will each perform the most beloved songs of their careers on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at 7 p.m.

This performance marks Billy's first show in Las Vegas since he previously performed at Allegiant Stadium in February of 2022, and Sting's return to Vegas following his "My Songs" residency that ran at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 2021 through April 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

Fans will have access to presales beginning Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m., and ending on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m.