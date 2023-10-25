The 'World's Largest Bounce House' is coming to North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The world's largest bounce house is coming to the Las Vegas valley next month.

According to The Big Bounce America, the "largest touring inflatable event in the world" will appear at Craig Ranch Regional Park from Saturday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 19, and then again from Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, and Nov. 26.

The event will include four massive inflatable attractions, including a 16,000-square-foot bounce house, a new space-themed wonderland called "airSPACE," and the newly added "Sport Slam," which includes a "customized sports arena."

Guests can also test their speed and skill on a more than 900-foot-long obstacle course named "The Giant."

Those looking to attend can purchase "sessions" based on their children's ages, including toddler sessions for those aged three and under, all the way up to adult-only sessions.

Session tickets can be purchased on Big Bounce America's website.