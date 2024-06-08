Watch Now
Beverly Theater announces showings to celebrate Pride, Father's Day, Monster Mondays and more

The Beverly Theater
Patrick Gray
The Beverly Theater
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 08, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' only indie film house, storytelling arena, and live music venue has an exciting lineup for June.

Celebrate Pride, treat your dad to a laugh-filled Father’s Day with Caddyshack, revisit classic summer blockbusters, and much more as summer cinema heats up in downtown Las Vegas.

Celebrate Pride
June 4 -11: Orlando
June 15 – 22: Funeral Parade of Roses
June 19 – 23: Brokeback Mountain
June 20 – 22: Go Fish

Blockbuster Summer 
June 4 – 8: Face/Off
June 8 – 13: An American in Paris
June 14 – 17: (500) Days of Summer
June 16: Caddyshack (Father’s Day)
June 22 – 26: The Goonies

New Releases  
June 5 – 9: Terrestrial Verses
June 14 – 20: I Saw the TV Glow

Beverly After Dark  
June 7 - 12: Coffy
June 21: The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Beverly Revival  
June 12 – 15: The Lady from Shanghai
June 21 – 26: Man Ray: Return to Reason

Monster Monday's
June 17: The Return of the Living Dead
June 24: Terminator 2: Judgment Day
July 1: Killer Klowns from Outer Space
July 8: Tremors
July 15: Cemetery Man
July 22: Invasion of The Body Snatchers

For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Beverly Theater's website.

