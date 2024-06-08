Beverly Theater announces showings to celebrate Pride, Father's Day, Monster Mondays and more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' only indie film house, storytelling arena, and live music venue has an exciting lineup for June.

Celebrate Pride, treat your dad to a laugh-filled Father’s Day with Caddyshack, revisit classic summer blockbusters, and much more as summer cinema heats up in downtown Las Vegas.

Celebrate Pride

June 4 -11: Orlando

June 15 – 22: Funeral Parade of Roses

June 19 – 23: Brokeback Mountain

June 20 – 22: Go Fish

Blockbuster Summer

June 4 – 8: Face/Off

June 8 – 13: An American in Paris

June 14 – 17: (500) Days of Summer

June 16: Caddyshack (Father’s Day)

June 22 – 26: The Goonies

New Releases

June 5 – 9: Terrestrial Verses

June 14 – 20: I Saw the TV Glow

Beverly After Dark

June 7 - 12: Coffy

June 21: The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Beverly Revival

June 12 – 15: The Lady from Shanghai

June 21 – 26: Man Ray: Return to Reason

Monster Monday's

June 17: The Return of the Living Dead

June 24: Terminator 2: Judgment Day

July 1: Killer Klowns from Outer Space

July 8: Tremors

July 15: Cemetery Man

July 22: Invasion of The Body Snatchers

For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Beverly Theater's website.

