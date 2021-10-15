Bell Breakdown: The Last Duel in theaters now

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Josh Bell's top pick this week is The Last Duel, now playing in theaters throughout Las Vegas and nationwide.

Set in 14th-century France and based on the true story of the final trial by combat authorized by the French government, The Last Duel stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver as former friends and comrades in arms who fight to the death after one is accused of raping the other's wife. This isn't a historical epic about brave men doing battle, though.

The filmmakers tell the story three times from three different perspectives, culminating with the fascinating account from the accuser, played by Jodie Comer. Setting up expectations for a traditional story of knightly justice makes the clever subversion more effective.

It takes a while for the pieces to come together, but by the time The Last Duel circles back to that showdown between its main characters, the movie has thoroughly deconstructed familiar notions of chivalry and nobility.

Now playing at Century Suncoast and streaming on Apple TV+ is the music documentary The Velvet Underground.

Director Todd Haynes is known for his unconventional narrative films about music icons, including Velvet Goldmine and I'm Not There, and The Velvet Underground is more straightforward and less experimental.

But it's more than just a standard Behind the Music-style story.

Todd Haynes explores the 1960s New York art scene that nurtured the band, and he uses interviews and archival footage creatively to tell the story of one of the most influential bands in rock history.