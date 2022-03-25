Battle of the bands event takes over Water Street District Amphitheatre

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Locals will have the chance to rock out at the Water Street District in downtown Henderson this Saturday March 26 at 6 p.m.

Five local bands will perform on stage in the final battle of Battle of the Bands for a chance to win prizes including $1,000 for first place.

get ready for smooth bass lines and loud drums if you live near Downtown Henderson.

"The battle of the bands is great for local musicians and gives them chance to show the community what they can do," said Jon Wolkse, the production coordinator for the City of Henderson.

The event is free and open to the public and organizers say this is an event that can bring the community together.

"You get friends and family, like the older members of the community coming out to support their family members, you get the rock and roll crowd and scene and they are all here for the same thing," Jon said. "It's really kind of a neat way to bring everybody together regardless of what you do in the community."

For a link to the bands click here: https://www.cityofhenderson.com/residents/special-interest/battle-of-the-bands-2022-1921/-toggle-all