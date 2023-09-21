Barbz rejoice! Nicki Minaj theme night coming to Illuminarium at Area 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nicki Minaj fans are in for a treat this weekend at Area 15.

The Illuminarium Las Vegas is hosting a Nicki Minaj theme night on Friday, September 22, otherwise known as "Pink Friday."

Fans can experience vibrant lights and colors as the dynamic atmosphere of the Illuminarium brings fans a "Moment 4 Life." It will be a great chance for Barbz to sing along to the rap sensation's chart-topping hits — such as "Starships," "Roman's Revenge," and "Barbie World" — and dance alongside her music videos.

The party begins at 8:30 p.m. and is open to all ages.

Specialty cocktails will be available for guests aged 21 and older, as well as mocktails for the younger folks, along with delicious late-night food items.

Tickets for locals begin at $25 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at Illuminarium.com/LasVegas.