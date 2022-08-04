Bacon-themed restaurant set to open in Downtown Las Vegas in the fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A unique 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant is coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas and will provide 24-hour service.

Bacon Nation will open in the fall as the official replacement for the D Grill, which closed during the pandemic. The D Grill’s closing was also part of a floor-wide expansion that added more space for slots and the doubling size of the BarCanda sports bar.

“We at DHG are excited for the changes coming to Fremont Street and the downtown casino corridor,” said Abe Taylor, Partner of Bacon Nation and Founding Partner of DHG. “Derek Stevens and his team at the D have raised the bar and it shows. Bacon Nation is a great fit for the property, and we are proud to be a part of the second-floor remodel of the casino. DHG has built a team of highly skilled and talented leaders, such as Doug Rotondi who is head of our restaurant division. Bacon Nation is a product that combines talent with the D’s commitment to unique and entertaining customer experiences.”

The restaurant’s menu will feature 14 variations of bacon, including flavors ranging from lemon pepper to brown sugar, teriyaki, applewood bourbon, truffle, and chocolate-dipped. The menu will have 55 to 65 bacon dishes, including sandwiches with weaved bacon instead of bread and bacon “flights” for guests to sample a variety of flavors.

Chef Josh Green, who is known for his work at local eateries Skinny Fats and Greens & Proteins, is developing the concept for the restaurant in tandem with Downtown Hospitality Group.

Stevens, CEO of the D Las Vegas, said, “There’s hardly a thing more universally loved than bacon. So, when DHG presented the idea of a 24/7 bacon restaurant to us, we knew this was going to become the next big foodie moment for downtown. It fits perfectly into the next chapter of the D, and we can’t wait to welcome guests this fall.”

The restaurant will house 120 seats and will feature an open kitchen, brick walls, rich wood and marble accents, along with an eye-catching art collection. It will also offer a private dining space with seating for up to 24 guests and a private draft beer experience.

Greg Costello, Partner of Bacon Nation and Founding Partner of DHG, said “Bacon Nation will not only deliver a delicious menu but will be a noteworthy dining experience for guests. We will have 24 hours’ worth of options for everyone, featuring classic breakfasts, late-night eats and a sensationally fun brunch. Be sure to ask for ‘The Elvis’ – it’s one of my favorites!”

An official opening day has yet to be announced.