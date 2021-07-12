Backstreet Boys returning to Las Vegas Strip for 2021 holiday series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Backstreet Boys are returning to the Las Vegas Strip this year with special holiday performances.

One of the best-selling bands of all time has announced a series of 12 holiday shows set to take place at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood hotel-casino starting in November.

The holiday series is being called "A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" and it begins on Nov. 11 with tickets go on sale to the public starting July 16 with a presale starting July 13.

The scheduled dates are below with showtimes starting at 8 p.m.:

Nov. 2021: 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

Dec. 2021: 16, 18, 19, 22, 23

The Backstreet Boys previously held their "Larger Than Life" residency also at the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino.