AREA15 hosts 'A Better Trip' by comedian Shane Mauss: A blend of science and psychedelics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Shane Mauss will be at AREA15 for his latest show "A Better Trip."

According to a press release, Mauss is a "psychedlic explorer" and his show is said to take the audience "on a journey through the science and culture of psychedelics," through a unique and mind-expanding experience.

"He combines humor with scientific research to create a performance that is both informative and entertaining," officials said in a press release. "Guests will have the opportunity to explore the mind of a psychedelic astronaut and delve into some of the most intriguing substances on Earth."

Officials said Mauss's performance will leave audiences "with a better understanding of the power of the mind and the universe," with a blend of science and psychedelics.

Mauss has upcoming performances on May 7, 15, 21 and the 28th with each show expected to start around 7:30 p.m.