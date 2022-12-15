'America's Party' 2023: Here are the plans for New Year's Eve fireworks on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "America's Party" is just weeks away, and we're learning what to expect from the fireworks extravaganza and the Las Vegas Strip this year.

Thursday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the eight rooftop fireworks launch locations. They include:



MGM Grand Aria Planet Hollywood Caesars Palace Treasure Island The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Resorts World Las Vegas The STRAT

LVCVA officials convened with Mayor Carolyn Goodman at Fashion Show Mall to make the big announcement.

The party will be co-produced by Fireworks by Grucci, an LVCVA spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be shared when they're announced at the 11 a.m. press event.