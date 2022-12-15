'America's Party' 2023: Here are the plans for New Year's Eve fireworks on Las Vegas Strip

Watch Now
Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau
The fireworks of America's Party 2018 explode over the Las Vegas Strip to welcome the new year in this view from the rooftop of the Convention Center Marriott in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. More than 80,000 pyrotechnic effects are were lauched from the rooftops of MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Stratosphere. CREDIT: Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau
Posted at 11:08 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 14:08:12-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "America's Party" is just weeks away, and we're learning what to expect from the fireworks extravaganza and the Las Vegas Strip this year.

Thursday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the eight rooftop fireworks launch locations. They include:

  1. MGM Grand
  2. Aria
  3. Planet Hollywood
  4. Caesars Palace
  5. Treasure Island
  6. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
  7. Resorts World Las Vegas
  8. The STRAT

LVCVA officials convened with Mayor Carolyn Goodman at Fashion Show Mall to make the big announcement.

The party will be co-produced by Fireworks by Grucci, an LVCVA spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be shared when they're announced at the 11 a.m. press event.

