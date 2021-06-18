AMC Theaters host a Black Picture Showcase celebrating Juneteenth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AMC introduces its first-ever AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth, featuring an exciting range of Black-led films returning to theaters in honor of Juneteenth.

This weeklong event was created by AMC African American associates as one of many ongoing initiatives to celebrate Black Excellence in film and amplify Black voices at AMC. Throughout the week, guests can enjoy a collection of classic, contemporary and culturally relevant, Black-led films— symbolizing a critical step towards freedom and liberty for all Americans through the abolishment of slavery in the United States.

The event comes right on time with the recent historical and unanimous U.S. Senate vote to was established on June 17, making June 19th as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday.

Beginning June 18 through June, 24, guests everywhere can enjoy some of their favorite classic, contemporary and culturally relevant films for just $5.

Las Vegas will have one participating AMC theater located at AMC Town Square 18 on 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

For more information about the AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth, including a list of this year’s featured films go to amctheatres.com.