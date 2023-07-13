All-women production of 'Treasure Island' to open at Majestic Repertory Theatre

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Majestic Repertory Theater in downtown Las Vegas is launching its first "family-appropriate production" based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel, "Treasure Island."

According to a press release, the production will be "accessible to all ages" and will feature "an all-woman cast."

Artistic Director Troy Heard said in a statement that the production is based on the 1883 novel about a young teen who gets "swept into the company of a surly band of pirates on a quest for a legendary treasure chest."

“There’s a reason why this 140-year-old book has been adapted into countless movies, including a Muppet version which became a modern classic,” says Heard. “Everybody thirsts for adventure. And everybody loves pirates. Plus pirates were the original punk rock rebels - which is the total Majestic aesthetic.”

Heard says the inspiration for an all-women cast comes from the "many notorious female pirates throughout the world."

"There was a great self-sufficiency and resilience that women rebels of the time needed if they wanted a life outside of being a kept wife," he said in the release. "Plus this cast is bad to the skull-and-crossbones. And they can all swing a sword like nobody’s business!”

Tickets are currently on sale for the production, which will run from July 27 to August 19, and cost $30 for adults and $20 for those 18 and below.

Due to "thrilling pirate swords fights and spooky skeletal moments," Treasure Island is recommended for those ages 10 and up.

For more information about the production and Majestic Rep, please visit www.majesticrepertory.com.