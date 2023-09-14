Adam Sandler to bring 'The I Missed You Tour' to Mandalay Bay in December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adam Sandler has announced his return to the Las Vegas Strip with "The I Missed You Tour" set for this winter.

The actor and comedian will bring his talents to the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on December 2, according to AXS.com. The performance will also feature a surprise guest, which has yet to be announced.

Let’s have some fun pic.twitter.com/KUeDsPwpRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 13, 2023

His most recent tour, Adam Sandler LIVE, sold out multiple shows at the Chelsea Theater in the Cosmopolitan earlier this year.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15, at 12 p.m. PT on AXS.com.