Acclaimed “Top Chef” Carla Pellegrino joins Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen near Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Carla Pellegrino, a standout on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and acclaimed culinary superstar, has joined Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen, located in the Lakes near Summerlin, as partner and chef.

Husband and wife restaurateurs, Giuseppe and Jenny Bavarese, opened Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen in 2019.

Pellegrino brings her "award-winning talent and expertise" to Limoncello’s award-winning menu of traditional southern and northern Italian cuisine with a modern flair.

“We have long admired Carla Pellegrino’s cuisine, which is truly beyond compare,” said Giuseppe. “We are thrilled to welcome Carla to Limoncello.”

“There is nothing better than being a part of a family restaurant, and Giuseppe and Jenny Bavarese have created something truly special with Limoncello,” said Pellegrino. “I couldn’t be happier to join Limoncello in what has become my home, Las Vegas.”

Pellegrino opened two signature restaurants in the valley in 2011, Bacio on the Las Vegas Strip and her neighborhood restaurant, Bratalian, where she earned top awards. They included “Best New Restaurant” and “Best Italian Restaurant” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas Awards,” as well as an honorable mention among Gayot’s “Top Ten Best New Restaurants in the United States.”

Pellegrino has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including a “Women in Food” and “Best Pasta Recipe” honoree by James Beard Foundation.

Under the leadership of Giuseppe and Jenny, Limoncello was named “Best Italian Restaurant” by MyVegas Magazine, and Giuseppe was recently honored among “Las Vegas’ Top 100 Men of Success,” recognizing his achievements with Limoncello and throughout the greater community.