3 ways to celebrate National Yoga Month this September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — September is National Yoga month.

In honor of living better, wellness expert Kelley Fertitta-Nemiro shares 3 ways you can make a lifestyle change today.

Kelley says it all starts with getting a good night's rest.

" I think sleep is so important. We don't get enough of it, it's important to rest," Fertitta-Nemiro said.

Kelley says step two is to make sure you eat healthy.

"Nourishing your body is so important, eating meals that balance your blood sugar is the foundation," Fertitta-Nemiro said.

Next, Kelley says any form of exercise is good.

"Practice releasing stress, some of us are so stressed out so it's important to meditate, do yoga, go for a walk, get active," Fertitta-Nemiro said.

Kelley is a successful health and wellness trainer, including yoga, pilates, nutrition and overall mental health.

Her business Wellness by Kelley has members locally and nationwide, where she gives helpful tips for those wanting to get in shape physically as well as mentally.

Kelley’s holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle has enabled her to train and coach individuals looking to improve upon their physical and mental health through tailored diet plans, meditation practice and customized exercise programs.

To learn more about Kelley and living a healthy lifestyle, click here.