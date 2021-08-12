3 Doors Down will be performing with special guest Seether at Freemont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 3 Doors Down is celebrating it's 20th anniversary of their debut album "The Better Life" this summer by hitting major markets in amphitheaters across the US for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour.

Special guests Seether, who currently have the #1 Record at Rock Radio, will join the tour as direct support on select dates throughout the summer.

The Better Life album is also available now and features four new bonus tracks including "The Better Life (XX Mix)," a new mix by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge.

The show is produced by Live Nation and tickets for the tour are available on ticketmaster.com