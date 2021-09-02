13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Sept. 3-9, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Sept. 2 and 9, 2021:

1. After nearly 17 months since the start of the pandemic, the hottest men in Vegas are back and ready to party, please and tease once again when the Chippendales return to turn up the heat inside their custom-built home at Rio Las Vegas. The show has special Labor Day weekend performances.

2. First Friday’s Sept. 3 event celebrates “Sustainability.” The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated 40 First Friday artists and craftspeople.

3. Industry Mondays at Dueling Axes celebrates being part of the Las Vegas community, by offering 25% off small and large group reservations with local ID. Enjoy axe throwing and access to a full bar and a late-night lounge. This promotion takes place every Monday from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m.

4. Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas and Aloha Kitchen will celebrate the “unofficial end of summer” with a Labor Day luau on Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

5. Located at the gateway to Las Vegas’ booming Chinatown district, The Sand Dollar Lounge is a local Vegas landmark enjoying the rush of a second life. On Sept. 6 Billy Ray Charles performs a mix of Blues, Soul and Funk and on Sept. 7 Thee Mess Arounds jam band will take the stage.

6. In honor of Autism Awareness, Broadway in the HOOD is proud to present the smash-hit Broadway Musical Annie on Sept. 3, 4, and 5 at West Las Vegas Library Theatre. Free, open to the public and tickets available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

7. 3 Doors Down is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut album "The Better Life" this summer with The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour coming to Fremont Street Experience Las Vegas on Sept. 5.

8. Brooklyn Bowl brings you the Best Night Ever: One Direction vs Jonas Brothers Dance Party on Sept. 4 doors open at 9:00 p.m. with tickets only $12.

9. Majestic Repertory Theatre returns to the Las Vegas Arts District with the regional premiere of Aaron Mark’s solo show Empanada Loca, featuring Las Vegas actress Amanda Guardado. The show starts Sept. 9 and run through Sept. 26.

10. Mama Gloria's Food Pantry on Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Horizon Ridge Clinic. This food pantry and pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic is for families impacted and living with HIV/AIDS.

11. Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze have reunited and relaunched the 1970s chart-topping rock band and will perform on Sept. 6 at Virgin Hotels as part of ‘The Nomadband Tour.’ Tickets start at $43.50.

12. Tivoli Village invites guests to shop unique gifts and crafts from more than 50 local vendors at its upcoming Vintage & Craft Fest on Sept. 5.

13. X Country welcomes Sabina Kelley as a special guest star starting on September 9. International pinup model, showgirl and actress will join the cast on stage at Harrah’s Las Vegas for four nights only.