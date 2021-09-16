13 Things To Do This Week in Las Vegas for Sept. 17-23, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Sept. 17-23, 2021:

1. Life is Beautiful takes over downtown Las Vegas this weekend with music, comedy, art, food and more.

2. Immersive Van Gogh, North America’s original immersive celebration of the Art of Vincent Van Gogh, is on the Las Vegas Strip at the new Lighthouse Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals

3. Daytime Stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Samsung Galaxy will take over the parking lot at AREA15 on Sept. 18.

4. Mexican Independence Day Fashion Show on Sept. 19 at 2 p.m., Fashion Show Mall will host a spectacular runway show to honor the diverse and colorful culture of Mexico.

5. CAMILA brings their “LUZ TOUR” to Las Vegas at the iconic Tropicana Las Vegas on Sept. 18.

6. Las Vegas Ballpark will host the 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta on Sept. 16 and 17.

7. iHeartRadio Music Festival takes over the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 17 and 18 with some of today's hottest music artists.

8. UNLV Football takes on Iowa State at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

9. UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held on Sept. 23 at Park Theater inside Park MGM hotel-casino.

10. Gilley’s at Treasure Island will feature live music, line dancing and bull riding in September. Sept. 23 join the fun at Bluegrass & BBQ with Story Tellers at 5 p.m.

11. Through The Years With The Kenny Rogers Band comes to the South Point Showroom on Sept. 17-19. Hear all of Kenny Roger's greatest hit songs.

12. Everyone loves to laugh! Join 18bin Comedy on Tuesday night to get your laugh on! The comedy kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

13. Join the Clark County Library for some hands-on art activities on Sept. 18 for Little Hands Art. The event will expand children's imaginations and exercise their creativity. All supplies will be provided.

