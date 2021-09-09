13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Sept. 10-16, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Sept. 10 and 16, 2021:

1. Las Vegas’ longest-running music festival, Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, returns to The Orleans Hotel & Casino from Sept. 9 to 12. Music, classic car show, vintage fashion show, a pin-up contest and more.

2. 48th Annual Las Vegas Greek Food Festival at St. John the Baptist from Sept. 10 to 12. Lice music, dancing, greek food, desserts. kids fun zone and more.

3. Gilley’s at Treasure Island will feature live music, line dancing and bull riding in September. On Sept 12 Home Grown Sunday with Nitro Express at 5 p.m. and on Sept. 16 Bluegrass & BBQ with NuBlu Band at 5 p.m

4. On Sept. 11, the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention will host its 15th annual “Walk in Memory - Walk for Hope” community suicide prevention event.

5. The Craig Ranch Campout returns to Craig Ranch Regional Park on Sept. 10. Spend a fun night camping under the stars and watch a special showing of "Jumanji!"

6. Desert Breeze Pool brings back “Dog Daze of Summer” a pool event for dogs of all sizes on Sept. 11. Pre-registration is required, and the cost to register is $5 per dog

7. Get ready to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights at this year’s annual Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest! Sept. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

8. The 7th annual Big Blues Bender will take place Sept. 9 - 12 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

9. Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas has added country music star Walker Hayes to its 2021 Downtown Rocks Free Concert series lineup. Hayes, whose hit single “Fancy Like” has become a viral sensation, will perform on Sept. 10 on the 1st Street Stage at 8:00 p.m.

10. Now through Sept. 19 Fashion Show mall is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with different activities around the mall, currently enjoy the Dancing Piñata Show and starting Sept. 16 there will be roaming entertainers.

11. Sept. 12 is National Grandparents Day and The Source+ Dispensary is celebrating with a special 10% off discount for seniors.

12. Kicking off a music-filled weekend on Sept. 16 at AREA15 is Gorgon City, the UK duo consisting of Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott, who will get the party started with their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals.

13. Communities In Schools of Nevada invites the community to attend Today for Tomorrow: Together, their 11th annual gala in honor of founding chairperson, Elaine Wynn on Sept. 11.

