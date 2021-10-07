13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Oct. 8-14, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Oct. 8 and 14, 2021:

1. Nevada SPCA Inaugural Neon Dog Walk at Sunset Park. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6 p.m. Bring your pup for a fun 1.7-mile walk.

2. Injured Police Officers Fund Car Show in Boulder City on Oct. 10 in Memory of LVMPD Lt. Erik Lloyd, NHP Sgt. Ben Jenkins, LVMPD Officer Jason Swanger and NHP Trooper Micah May.

3. Special Olympics Nevada will hold its annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run on Oct. 8. A 2.5-mile course, the relay run will begin at LVMPD South Central Area Command and continue down the Las Vegas Strip.

4. Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument hosts Pleistocene Palooza on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Durango Drive & Moccasin Road.

5. Skatin' Rebels game on Oct. 9 at City National Arena at 12:50 p.m. against Utah.

6. The 2021 Shriners Open is offering military members and first responders complimentary admission to this year’s tournament at TPC Summerlin, Oct. 6 – 10.

7. Take Wing This Fall at the Springs Preserve's Butterfly Habitat, now through Nov. 22

8. The Sand Dollar Lounge hosts "Evil Clown Night: You hate clowns, we hate clowns. That’s the point" on Oct. 11.

9. Shake Shack at Downtown Summerlin, The District and the North Premium Outlets are teaming up with #SameHere Global Mental Health Movement on Oct. 10. 25% of the total purchase will be donated to the organization.

10. Legends in Concert is offering a special complimentary ticket offer for health care workers through November 21.

11. The 52nd annual World Series of Poker is officially underway at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino now through Nov. 23.

12. On Oct. 8, AREA15 the immersive art, event and entertainment district, will host the opening of “ RATED RED: A Tantalizing Burlesque Experience .

13. Mike Oregano: A Modern One Man Band performs at Sahara West Library on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

