13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Oct. 22-28, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Oct. 22 and 28, 2021:

1. The Las Vegas Philharmonic returns to the stage for a live performance on Oct. 23 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, marking its 23rd season.

2. Vintage Market Days a vintage-inspired, open-air marketplace will hold its autumn market experience on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, Oct. 22-24

3. Soul Asylum, best known for their Grammy-winning 1993 hit, “Runaway Train" will perform on Oct. 23 at The Veil at Silverton. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $35.

4. Springs Preserve’s Butterfly Habitat, open now through Nov. 22. and is open Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as temperatures allow.

5. The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational presented by Rubicon Advisors, a two-day celebrity-am tournament benefiting the Epilepsy Foundation, taking place Oct. 24-25 at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Lake Las Vegas.

6. GiGi’s Playhouse, a network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers providing free therapeutic and educational programs for all ages is coming to Henderson. They're holding a preview event on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saguaro Park.

7. Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

8. Nelly performs at Drai's Nightclub atop the Cromwell hotel-casino on Oct. 23.

9. Omar Apollo with Deb Never and Niko Rubio perform at Brooklyn Bowl on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., tickets cost $23.

10. The Biletnikoff Foundation will host its 21st Annual Celebrity Crab Fest on October 22, 2021, at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, inside the Champagne Ballroom, during a star-studded evening of elegance, food and fun to help raise funds for at-risk teens.

11. Desert Breeze Park hosts the Rainbow Run on Oct. 23 run starts at 7 a.m., pre-registration is required. Participants are encouraged to wear all white for this exciting event.

12. The UNLV Skatin’ Rebels take on Arizona on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. inside City National Arena.

13. The Nevada Department of Wildlife hosts its 3rd Annual Ducks & Donuts event at the youth waterfowl hunt slated for Saturday, Oct. 23 at Overton Wildlife Management Area. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 1-855-542-6369