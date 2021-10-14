13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Oct. 15-21, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Oct. 15 and 21, 2021:

1. 3rd Annual Run for Hope 5K on Oct. 16 hosted by SafeNest to celebrate, commemorate and honor victims, survivors and families impacted by domestic violence.

2. “Las Vegas Showgirl: UNLEASHED!” is a new theater show on Oct. 16 that tackles “what’s next?” as drag star Edie looks back at a career that led her from the Ballet to Broadway to Cirque du Soleil.

3. Fergusons Downtown’s Market in the Alley is back Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with more than 50 small businesses; music on the stage; bites from Vegas Test Kitchen and Peyote; as well as pop up food vendors.

4. Keep Memory Alive honors Smokey Robinson and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds at the 25th Annual Power of Love Gala at MGM Grand on Oct. 16.

5. Nightmare on Spring Mountain inside The Sand Dollar Lounge will host the world live debut of Pauly Shore & his band The Crustys on Oct. 18. Yes, that Pauly Shore.

6. Enterprise Library hosts Teen-Tober with "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" on Oct. 19. at 4 p.m., ages 12 - 17 are welcome.

7. Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist appear in “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Oct. 17.

8. Las Vegas Light FC is giving away 1,000 tickets to each October home match to hospitality & service workers. The team's next home match is on Oct. 16. Submit a request for tickets here: LightsFC.com/DeCastroverde

9. Brooklyn Bowl hosts Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio with War on Women on Oct. 16. Doors: 7:00 p.m.

10. Kassi Beach House inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is celebrating National Pasta Day on October 17. Offerings range from the traditional Caico E Pepe to squid ink gemelli pasta and everything in between.

11. Las Vegas Ballpark hosts “Guns ‘N’ Hoses” charity baseball game. The friendly game between members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue will take place on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.

12. Calling all college students: You filled out the FAFSA, now what? Join the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office for this informative webinar on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. to learn tips and more about the financial path to graduation.

13. LV Craft Shows hosts its Craft Show Spooktacular on Oct. 17 at the Silverton hotel-casino/.

Have an event you think should be featured in an upcoming edition of 13 Things email Jason.Dinant@KTNV.com - Thanks.