13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Nov. 12-18, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Nov. 12-18, 2021:

1. 11th annual NF Hope Concert is lighting up Myron's at the Smith Center this Sunday afternoon. This fundraising event features fantastic performances by top performers from Las Vegas shows.

2. Wynn Las Vegas presents Where to Laugh in 2022 featuring renowned comedians, Headlined by Sebastian Maniscalco. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 12.

3. Lake Las Vegas’ Reflection Bay is hosting a New Orleans-styled brunch called The Dixieland Brunch on Nov. 14 with two available seating options – one at 10 a.m. and the other at noon.

4. Get a taste of traditional Italian at Via Focaccia, a new Artisan sandwich shop at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, boasting delicious homemade Sicilian favorites.

5. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its 2021 tour of the West by rolling into Las Vegas for one day only! Find the truck on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Square Las Vegas

6. The BBQ capital of the world meets the entertainment capital of the world at StarBase’s “Comradery” epic tailgating and watch party co-hosted by the Kansas City Barbecue Society as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 14.

7. It’s time to deck the halls at Silverton Casino’s Shady Grove Lounge as it’s been transformed into a “Bad Elf” holiday-themed pop-up bar. Now open nightly starting at 5 p.m. through Jan. 2, 2022

8. Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2021 holiday season on Nov. 12 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of Rock Rink, the popular outdoor ice-skating rink located on The Lawn and presented this year by Live Nation.

9. Catalina Wine Mixer featuring Pleasure Cruise performs at Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 12 with doors opening at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.99.

10. Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist perform “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 14.

11. Here Comes Santa Claus, to Fashion Show Mall as he arrives on Nov. 18 to take photos with kids and hear their holiday wishes.

12. Ignite your inner obsessions with an unconventional burlesque show so raw, so racy, and so reimagined, it can only be: RATED RED at Area 15.

13. Get your tickets now for Las Vegas Philharmonic presents Beethoven Triple Concerto on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert conversation at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall.

Have an event you think should be featured in an upcoming edition of 13 Things email Jason.Dinant@KTNV.com and Events@KTNV.com - Thanks.