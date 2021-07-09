13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For July 9-15, 2021

Here is a list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley for the week of July 9-15, 2021:

1. Magician Xavier Mortimer has a new show titled “The Dream Maker” at The STRAT hotel-casino. The show is a visual, family-friendly production that can be enjoyed by audiences from around the world. Shows are at 6 p.m. daily except Tuesdays. Tickets range from $39 to $89 plus taxes and fees.

2. The Las Vegas Great Santa Run is back Dec. 4. There will be an in-person event and virtual event. Registration is now open. Early bird registration is $25 per person before July 31. The race is a major fundraiser for Opportunity Village.

3. Dive into Shark Week with a special cocktail at Cabo Wabo Cantina July 11-18. The drink comes in a shareable 50 oz. “fishbowl” souvenir glass and is made with Absolut Lime vodka, blue curaçao liqueur, sweet and sour, and topped off with ginger ale. Cost is $48.

4. The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary starting July 10. July’s family-friendly anniversary party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. features ancient Egyptian-themed science demonstrations, activities, crafts, and critters – plus free ice cream sandwiches while supplies last. All museum guests will receive half-price admission, and those dressed in their best ancient Egyptian fashion will receive free admission. Children ages 2 and younger will also receive free admission.

5. Piff the Magic Dragon is offering free tickets to his show at Flamingo Las Vegas to first responders and frontline workers through July 31. Piff the Magic Dragon performs nightly with Mr. Piffles, The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, and showgirl Jade Simone, who entertain guests from the ages of eight to 80 with a nonstop blend of wizardry, wit and sarcasm. To RSVP, contact PiffRSVPs@gmail.com with a full name, mobile telephone number, email address and the number of tickets requested. All reservations must be made 48 hours in advance of the preferred show date. Management reserves all rights.

6. The Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the return of nightly live entertainment. In addition to hearing some of Las Vegas’ top local bands, guests can enjoy hand-crafted pizza, seasonal craft cocktails by some of the city’s best bartenders, rotating craft beers, an extensive whiskey selection, and tabletop gaming selection - all in a smoke-free 21+ environment. This weekend’s lineup includes The Disparrows on July 9; The Soul Juice Band on July 10; and Rustyn Vaughn Lee on July 11.

7. Jackson Michelson performs at 7 p.m. July 9 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country. Raised in Corvallis, Oregon, Jackson Michelson kicked off his country career on the West Coast, carving out a sound that blended the rootsy twang of the American South with the sunny, feel-good spirit of the Pacific Coast. Tickets are $15 day of show.

8. The Las Vegas Little Theater will present “Becoming Dr. Ruth” beginning July 9. The play tells the story of Dr. Ruth, who began her incredible journey by fleeing the Nazis in the Kindertransport and joining the Haganah in Jerusalem as a sniper to her struggle succeeding as a single mother newly arrived in America. Performances are July 9-10 and 16-18. All seats are $30.

9. The City of Henderson is presenting Celebrate America, a free 90-minute musical performance by the renowned All-American Boys Chorus, on July 10. The performance will take place at the amphitheater on Water Street Plaza at 8 p.m. The All-American Boys Chorus will perform a variety of Americana classics including songs by the Beach Boys, John Denver, Willie Nelson and more. The chorus also will perform a tribute to America’s military. Registration is not required, and seating is first-come, first-served.

10. Winchester Dondero Cultural Center presents the Silver Statesmen Barbershop Chorus and Quartets for the show “In the Good Ol’ Summertime” at 2 p.m. July 10. Southern Nevada's premier men's a cappella chorus, Silver Statesmen, is an all-volunteer chorus known for its thrilling, close harmonies, and commitment to musical excellence. Tickets are available now at Winchester Center and online at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/Parks for $15.

11. Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Strip is hosting a UFC 264 viewing party on July 10. Doors open at 5 p.m. $125 includes seating and call brand open bar. $160 includes seat, call brand open bar and appetizers. Must be 21 and over.

12. The Studio 71 photo space is now open at Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. From showgirls and dice to roller skates and mirrored balls, the neon and LED-lit backdrops pay homage to the early years of the Plaza’s history, the golden era of 1970s known for disco, bright colors, and the ubiquitous style of Studio 54. The Plaza’s Studio 71 will be open from noon to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays and 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday from July 1 through the end of December.

13. JING Las Vegas in Downtown Summerlin is launching It’s a JING Thing industry night every Monday night starting July 12. Industry professionals will enjoy upscale selections from a chef-curated secret menu consisting of half-priced sushi and steak, Kobe beef hot rock, caviar and more along with the restaurant's full dinner menu. Guests are invited to take advantage of the rotating bottle and drink specials, including $10 shots of Dos Artes Anejo Tequila and complimentary bottles of champagne with the purchase of caviar. Each Industry Monday will also feature a guest deejay spinning top 40.

If you would like to submit an item for a future 13 Things To Do List, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Photos and video welcome.

