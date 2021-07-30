13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For July 30-Aug. 5, 2021

Here is a list of 13 things to do in Las Vegas for the week of July 30 through Aug. 5:

1. The 2021 Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association World Series Final Championships are taking place at the Orleans Arena July 29-31. UNAA promotes and organizes an international series of ninja obstacle course gyms and competitions across the world. The UNAA World Series is composed of judged competitions based on performance and time, allowing athletes of all abilities to compete. The competition begins at 8 a.m. each day. Tickets start at $17.

2. Comedian Eddie Griffin is back at the Sahara Las Vegas. Griffin was once voted one of the 100 greatest stand-up comics of all time. He performs at 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. Tickets start at $49.

3. Mike Xavier presents Hip-Hop & Poetry Night July 30 at Brooklyn Bowl at The LINQ Promenade. Doors open at 7 p.m. It's an all ages show. Tickets are $15.

4. A Thousand Horses perform July 30 at Stoney's Rockin' Country. The two-time ACM Award nominated Nashville quartet—Michael Hobby [vocals], Bill Satcher [guitar], Zach Brown [guitar], and Graham DeLoach [bass]—has quietly emerged as a Platinum phenomenon with 100 million+ streams, sold out shows, and acclaim by Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Boot and more. Doors open at 7 p.m.

5. Derek Richards, Monique Marvez, Kathleen Dunbar, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen are currently performing in the world-famous Comedy Cellar at Rio hotel-casino. Show times are at 7 and 9:30 p.m. through July 31. Tickets are $32 and $42 plus.

6. Renowned heavy metal singer and songwriter Tommy Vext is performing July 31 at Backstage Bar & Billiards. The lice music continues fellow rockers Mastiv and more bringing the best of heavy metal. Tickets are just $25 in advance or $30 day of show and show starts at 8 p.m.

7. Tonic and Sister Hazel are performing at the Fremont Street Experience on July 31 as part of the Downtown Rocks concert series. All performance are free. The show starts at 8 p.m.

8. The Little River Band is performing July 31 at the E Center in Laughlin. The Little River Band is a rock band that originally formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1975

9. BODIES...THE EXHIBITION at the Luxor hotel-casino is observing World Lung Cancer Day on Aug. 1. They will have displays of healthy and unhealthy lungs to motivate guests to take the first step in quitting smoking. Guests will also be invited to drop their tobacco products in a glass dropbox. The exhibit features more than 275 real human bodies and specimens.

10. The family-friendly "Alice in Wonderland" returns to The Space every Sunday in August at 2 p.m. All tickets are $25 and are available online or at the door pending availability. The Space encourages all local children’s charities in Las Vegas to reach out and claim up to 30 complimentary tickets per performance. It is a visually engaging production created by DLUX Puppets. The production is designed to teach children how to use the power of their words, thoughts and feelings in a positive way.

11. The retro-inspired Marigold at Resorts World celebrates the golden age of Palm Springs. It features a lobster-centric menu with lobster avocado toast, lobster croquettes, lobster linguinia and lobster rolls. It also offer burgers and cocktails.

12. Celebrate National Spritz Day on Aug. 1 at Amalfi by Bobby Flay inside Caesars Palace. They offer a declicious array of thirst-quenching Spritz cocktails such as the Amalfi with Selim Spumante, Cappelletti Aperitivo and soda; Veneziano with Drusian Prosecco DOCG, Negroni Aperitivo and soda; Sbagliato with Drusian Prosecco DOCG and Dolin Sweet Vermouth Cappelletti Aperitivo; Roberto with Drusian Prosecco DOCG, Negroni Bitter, Dolin sweet vermouth and Chinotto citrus soda; Rosso with Drusian Prosecco DOCG, negroni bitter and soda.

13. Jeff Civillico is back on the Las Vegas Strip and is performing in 10 shows at the Excalibur hotel-casino between Aug. 3 and 7. He is filling in for magician Mac King at 1 and 3 p.m. daily. Civillico is known for combing comedy with action and is a champion juggler among other things.

If you would like to submit an item for a future 13 Things list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.