13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For July 16-22, 2021

Here is a list of 13 things to do this week in the Las Vegas valley for July 16-22, 2021:

1. Magician Mat Franco is back on stage at The LINQ hotel-casino. His show is titled "Magic Reinvented Nightly" and features interactive magic acts at a frantic pace with clever twists on classic tricks and brand-new creations. Nightly except for Wednesdays.

2. The Las Vegas Aviators are hosting the El Paso Chihuahuas in a six-game homestead from July 15 to 20. $2 beer night is on July 15. Clear tote bags will be given away July 16 and Aviators socks will be available July 17 for the first 2,000 fans.

3. The National Atomic Testing Museum is celebrating Atomic Veteran's Day on July 16 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Special artist's proofs that will be on display include "Civil Cold Warriors" and "Unintended Consequences." Both pieces were produced by Victoria Moore. Atomic Veteran’s Day is celebrated on the 76th anniversary of the Trinity Test Blast. The National Atomic Testing Museum (NATM) is a national science, history, and educational institution that tells the story of America’s nuclear weapons testing program at the Nevada Test Site.

4. Following more than a year of empty stages and postponed shows, the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on The LINQ Promenade is back. It's Taylor Swift Night on July 16 and Emo Night with Mason Musso of Metro Station on July 17. They will also be serving their famed fried chicken and the bowling lanes will be available. Both nights are open to everyone age 18 and older. Tickets are $10.

5. Netflix is promoting "Heist" on Fremont Street from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 16-18. Visitors will have the chance to get a look at one of Las Vegas' most famous heists. Visitors will be able to gaze at the equivalent of $3.1M, see how heavy a bag of money really is and take photos inside a real armored truck and the getaway vehicle used in 1993. The series trailer will run above on Viva Vision.

6. Las Vegas-based punk band Happy Campers will celebrate 25 years of creating punk rock music on July 16 at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Current and past members will be onstage rocking out and celebrating the milestone along with fellow local groups Franks & Deans, Battering Ham and BLVD Bullies. Punk rockers can start moving and grooving when doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are just $10 in advance or $15 day of show.

7. The Summer Concert Series at 2 p.m. July 17 at Clark County Library will feature The Souvenairs. The four-piece group will perform classics from the Great American songbook. From hot up-tempo swing to jazz ballads and beyond, the band provides a diverse program of music for all audiences. Free admission.

8. "27 -- The Musical Adventure" at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is extending a special ticket offer of just $27 plus taxes and fees for Nevada residents. The show is a tribute to the legends of rock 'n' roll. It's narrated by actor and television personality John O'Hurley. Additionally, a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee performance is been added beginning this weekend.

9. "Divorce Diaries" starring New Jersey native Michele Traina will be presented one night only July 20 at The Space. Divorced, married, or single – everyone can relate to finding the humor in life’s beautiful mishaps. Tickets for the Ultimate Divorce Comedy and Party are priced at $25 (not including applicable fees) and are available online at www.thespacelv.com.

10. Mi Amor Art is hosting its 2nd Adult Paint Night with local artist Chani Friedman of The Paintery on July 22. The interactive get-together for parents and friends will start at 8 pp.m. There will be a canvas and paint supplies for each painter as Chani teaches the class how to paint. There will be also light refreshments available during the event. $45 per ticket.

11. There's still time to catch the art installation "The Meerkat Meetup" in partnership with intentional artist collective Cracking Art. The traveling art exhibition at Fashion Show Las Vegas features 30 larger thank life meerkats of varying colors, making for a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity. The exhibition ends July 28.

12. The Winchester Dondero Cultural Center is displaying a new photo exhibit that explores cultural identity titled "Find Your Folklife: We are the Folk All of Us." Curated by the Nevada Arts Council’s Folklife Program, the exhibit illustrates the vitality of folklife, folk arts and folk communities in Nevada. The exhibit, which runs through Aug. 27, can be viewed in the Hallway Gallery of the center near the corner of Desert Inn Road and Mcleod Drive.

13. Portnoy Gallery's 4th annual Christmas in July to benefit the Tyler Robinson Foundation is happening from 1 to 4 p.m. July 25. Art lovers and TRF supporters alike are invited to mix and mingle, enjoy libations and an event full of fun and prizes. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the foundation. which serves the pediatric cancer community. Tickets begin at $25.

