13 Things to do this week in Las Vegas for January 7-13, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Jan. 7 - 13, 2022:

1. Calling all Elsas, Belles, Moanas, and Miguels! Disney on Ice returns to Thomas & Mack Center Jan. 6 - 9. Catch the family-friendly show, "Dream Big," Thursday through Sunday as world-class figure skating meets the magic and adventure of Disney.

2. The first First Friday of the new year takes place in downtown Las Vegas from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday. This month features local mixed-media artist Fizzywood along with 15 gourmet food trucks and live music performed by local artists.

3. Grab a cocktail and enjoy free live music at The Sand Dollar Lounge every night throughout the month of January. On Jan. 7 local blues-rock band Dead Money will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by the Las Vegas Blues Society.

4. Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Sweet Home Alabama will perform at the Palace Grand Lounge at Arizona Charlie's Boulder on Friday at 8 p.m., Can't make it on Jan. 7? The band will also perform Saturday at the Naughty Ladies Saloon at Arizona Charlie's Decatur location. Both are 21 and up, free to enter.

5. Scotty Mac Band performs on Jan. 7 at Stoney's Rockin' Country at Town Square. Friday night shows are ages 18 and up.

6. Mi Casa Grill Cantina inside Silverton hotel-casino is now open for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. with a unique array of menu items.

7. An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert is an awe-inspiring live theatrical concert celebrating the incredible music and everlasting legacy of Whitney Houston at Harrah's hotel-casino.

8. A celebration of comedy, music, danger, dance and more, starring acts from the hit TV franchise “America’s Got Talent," America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE performs twice nightly, five nights a week, at Luxor Theater.

9. Experience the Roaring Twenty-Twenties with dance and musical numbers at BurlesQ the show at Alexis Park Resort.

10. Delirious Comedy Club inside the Downtown Grand features professional, live standup comedy shows and is the only full-time comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas.

11. Glittering Lights holiday light display runs through Jan. 9. If you still have the holiday spirit in you, go check out the lights before they are packed away till the next holiday season.

12. The Las Vegas Raiders take on the San Diego Chargers this Sunday with a playoff spot on the line. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium.

13. Frederic Da Silva takes the stage and draws you into his mysterious web with a mesmerizing Vegas show, Paranormal at Bally's hotel-casino.

