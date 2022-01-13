13 Things to do this week in Las Vegas for January 14-20, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Jan. 14-20, 2022:

1. Celebrity Chef duo the Voltaggio brothers are doing a pop-up menu at Harvest restaurant inside the Bellagio from Jan. 14 - 16.

2. Live blues music with Billy Ray Charles at the Sand Dollar Lounge on Jan. 14.

3. The 2022 Las Vegas Invitational hockey tournament takes place Jan. 14 - 17 at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

4. Enjoy brunch in a healthy way as The Edible Bunch kicks off Plant-Based Sundays at StarBase on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5. The Spazmatics perform on Jan. 15 at South Point Showroom inside the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa.

6. Club 90s Presents: Bad Bunny Night at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Jan. 15.

7. The Magic of Jen Kramer show takes place on Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

8. Rapper Bryce Vine brings his blend of sing-able radio-friendly pop music, laid-back hip-hop and California brand of positivity to House of Blues on Jan. 16.

9. Join the Hip Hop Las Vegas Club Crawl on Jan, 14, 15, or 16 and skip the line at some of the hottest hip-hop clubs in the city.

10. It's time for the largest annual LGBTQ+ sporting event in the world as the 15th Annual Sin City Classic returns to Las Vegas through Jan. 16.

11. Kicks and Sticks promotions at PT's Pub locations a great way to watch the Raiders playoff game on Saturday.

12. Acoustic After Dark with Luvalure on Jan. 20 at Hard Rock Live.

13. After 36 years of selling out every show, the Comedy Cellar has now opened its first West Coast location here at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

If you have an event you would like us to consider for an upcoming 13 Things list please email events@ktnv.com