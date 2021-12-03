13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Dec. 3-9, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Dec. 3-9, 2021:

1. Prepare to be captivated this holiday season as Enchant, the whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village, brings its world of festive wonder to Las Vegas for the first time at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

2. Celebrate International Civil Aviation Day on Dec. 7 with a private lesson with All In Aviation.

3. Renowned stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will return to Wynn Las Vegas on Dec. 9 for back-to-back shows of his “The Raincheck Tour.”

4. Comedy superstar Martin Lawrence brings the LIT AF Tour to Las Vegas on Dec. 4 for a show at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

5. The Noodle Den, the new restaurant concept from Chef Guoming “Sam” Xin, will open at SAHARA Las Vegas on Dec. 8.

6. Dolce & Chianti Cucina and Cocktails, located at 4275 South Durango Dr., is introducing a new brunch menu with an Italian twist starting on Dec. 4.

7. Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin, presented by Live Nation, skate rentals start at $16 and all ages are welcome. Hours vary, and appointments are required.

8. Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 9.

9. Las Vegas Philharmonic will perform a Very Vegas Holiday on Dec. 4 with two showtimes 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

10. Las Vegas Great Santa Run takes over downtown on Dec. 4 is one of Opportunity Village's most important fundraisers, with all proceeds benefiting the programs and services for over 3,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.

11. Revel in the spirited return of “Holiday Glow,” the complimentary festive show that brings magic to life at Fashion Show Las Vegas. The show takes place on Dec. 2-12, 16-19, 23 and 24.

12. Foo Fighters perform at Dolby Live inside Park MGM on Dec. 4. Showtime is set for 8 p.m.

13. Gregory Alan Isakov with special guest Lief Vollebekk perform on Dec. 6 at Brooklyn Bowl.

