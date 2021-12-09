13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Dec. 10-16, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Dec. 10-16, 2021:

1. Dingle Bells, an enchanting holiday circus adventure for the entire family takes place Dec. 10-24 in downtown Las Vegas.

2. Capturing the spirit of the season, Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unwrapped its extravagant holiday display, inviting visitors to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year now through Jan. 1.

3. Santa Claus is coming to Lake Las Vegas to trade his sleigh in for a yacht during the holiday Santa cruises.

4. Special Olympics Nevada hosts its Home Run Derby and Car Show on Dec. 11 at Power House Batting Cages & Agility.

5. Founders Coffee welcomes guests to hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at their St. Rose Parkway location.

6. With all the holiday activities around town this year, try something non-traditional. Enjoy a scare? Grab your friends and check out Escape Blair Witch.

7. On Dec.11 the Fergusons City Block will come alive to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of opening its doors.

8. Veil Pavilion at the Silverton hotel-casino is open to rodeo fans of all ages on Dec. 10 and 11 at 5:15 p.m. as they host a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo viewing party.

9. The Noodle Den, the new restaurant concept from Chef Guoming “Sam” Xin is now open at SAHARA Las Vegas.

10. Happy Hour tastes better at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails! Mondays through Fridays between 4 and 6 p.m. as guests can enjoy an exclusive Boom Bang Bar Pizza Menu.

11. Movie Night: Enjoy dinner at The Front Yard at Ellis Island while watching National Lampoons Vacation on Dec, 15 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

12. CHVRCHES with special guest Donna Missal on Dec. 11 at Brooklyn Bowl, doors open at 7:30 p.m.

13. It’s time to deck the halls at Silverton Casino’s Shady Grove Lounge as it’s been transformed into a “Bad Elf” holiday-themed pop-up bar.

