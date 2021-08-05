13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Aug. 6-12, 2021

Here is a list of 13 things to do this week in the Las Vegas valley:

1. Tyler Braden performs Aug. 6 at Stoney's Rockin' COuntry at Town Square. The former firefighter from Alabama has nearly 30 million streams already to his name and a growing list of major tour credits. Advance tickets are just $10.

2. Finn the Bat Dog is back at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Las Vegas Aviators are playing Salt Lake through Aug. 10. Finn is a fan favorite and collects the "bats" after each of his favorite players. He's been featured on several television programs and is turning the bat world upside down one bat at a time.

3. Aug. 6 is the grand finale Casazul Tequila Mixology contest at Cowabunga Bay. Bartenders and cocktail creators will show off their creations featuring Casazul Tequila. The winning creations will be featured at the IHEART RADIO Country in Cove concert on Aug. 15 at the waterpark. The event is only open to those 21 and older. Cost is $29.99.

4. The Lion Habitat Ranch is celebrating World Lion Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8. There will be a lion costume contest and a scavenger hunt for kids to learn about lions and more.

5. The City of Henderson and Purple Heart Veterans Chapter 730 are hosting a celebration to commemorate Purple Heart Day at the Purple Heart Plaza in downtown Henderson on Aug. 8. Councilwoman Michelle Romero and representatives of Purple Heart Veterans Chapter 730 will join the community to honor combat war veterans and all those who have served. The celebration will begin at 9 a.m.

6. Lee's Canyon Mountain Fest is happening Aug. 7. There wil be Birdies & Beers, an 18-hole disc golf competition, and entertainment by Moanin Blacksnakes, Pyro Surgers, No Que No, and Shanda and the Howlers. There will also be a Thows & Arrow fundraiser for $5 for 2 axe throws to benefit Nevada Donor Network or you can shoot 3 archery arrows for Mount Charleston Fire Department. There will also be a craft beer garden vendor village and more. No charge for general event area.

7. The legendary jam band Moksha is performing a free show at 10 p.m. Aug. 7 at Sand Dollar Lounge. With guitar, keys, bass, drums, and horns, this unique blend of musicians lives and breathes in a deep pocket of funk-rock. During the performance, guests can enjoy hand-crafted pizza, seasonal craft cocktails, rotating craft beers, an extensive whiskey selection and tabletop gaming -- all in a smoke-free 21+ environment.

8. Caridad Gardens on South Sixth Street is offering a children's paint & play from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 8. Space is limited to first 50 children. Paint and paint brushes provided. $12 for a single child or $30 for family four-pack.

9. The Mob Museum's next community safety forum on Aug. 8 is about fighting COVID-19 scams and frauds. Held in historic courtroom on 2nd floor. Livestream also available Presented in partnership with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, this program will focus on an increase in scams related to the coronavirus pandemic. Free thanks to NV Energy. Must pre-register.

10. Fashion Show Las Vegas is helping families get ready for school with complimentary interactive customization events every Friday and Saturday during the mont of August, including "Moana" plus hula hooping; "Trolls World Tour" featuring dance-offs and painting with local arist Pretty Done; "Akeelah and the Bee" plus a game of life-size Scrabble" and "Jumangi" Welcome to the Jungle." Guests who spend $250 will receive an exclusive gift.

11. "Wow -- The Vegas Spectacular" is set to return to the Rio hotel-casino on Aug. 10. The production will feature favorite performers and brand-new acts, including comedian Alex Traisci, a trio of muscle men, a Wheel of Death act, the Luna Girls and more. Dark Mondays. Tickets range from $52.99 to $126.93.

12. "Potter Potter: The Unathorized Harry Experience" will have guests flying off their seats with laughter. It is the perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages. It features all of your favorite Harry Potter characters. Its present in The Magic Attic showroom at Bally's Las Vegas. Tickets range from $49.99 to $99.99.

13. The world's largest Star Trek convention is back Aug. 11-15 at the Rio hotel-casino. There will be a special tribute this year to Gene Roddenberry on his 100th birthday. William Shatner will share his favorite moments. Emmy Award-winner Kelsey Grammer will make his first appearance. The Nevada Pop Orchestra is back with a special Saturday night celebration. Multiple Star Trek actors and others, vendors, contests and more.

