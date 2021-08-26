13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2021

Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, 2021:

1. Laps Under the Lights benefiting the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities on Aug. 27. Experience the thrill of a lifetime by driving your car, truck, motorcycle or other street-legal vehicles under the bright lights of the 1.5-mile super speedway!

2. The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil resumes its performances inside The Mirage Hotel & Casino 17 months after the show’s curtains closed. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/love.

3. iLuminate at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod has been named the “Best New Act in America” by America’s Got Talent. iLuminate begins performances Aug. 26 and runs Wednesday through Monday at 10 p.m. Tickets begin at $49.

4. Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano, a renowned fourth-generation descendent of Cuba’s famed Familia Valera Miranda ensemble, is performing Aug. 28 at Water Street Plaza Amphitheater in downtown Henderson.

5. RVLTN Presents: MitiS + more! (18+) show at the Hard Rock cafe on the Las Vegas Strip on Aug. 28.

6. The Underground at the Mob Museum features live music, limited-edition cocktails and more. Kai Brant performs Aug. 27 and Colte Julian performs Aug. 28.

7. Performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Morrissey is set to take the stage with his soulful voice and incredible baritone sound. Don't miss Morrissey's Las Vegas residency from Aug. 28 - Sept. 5.

8. Guns N' Roses 2021 Tour takes over Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 27.

9. Caifanes perform on Aug 28 at 9 p.m. at Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort. Tickets start at $76.

10. Las Vegas Lights FC host Silver and Black night with the Las Vegas Raiders, Raiderettes and more on Aug. 27.

11. The new Library District Teen Zone! features video games, crafts and space to chill with your friends or relax and read. Teens can also check out Chromebooks. Open 2 t 5 p.m. Monday through Friday depending on staffing.

12. UNLV Rebels football take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

13. Tickle Me Comedy Club at Firelight Barn Dinner Theater in Henderson on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. with tickets starting at $39.99.

If you would like to submit information for an upcoming list, send an email with details to webmaster@ktnv.com.

