13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Aug. 20-26, 2021

Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Aug. 20-26, 2021:

1. Yoga lovers may want to check out the new yoga class on the pool deck overlooking the Las Vegas Strip at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino. The class blends elements from multiple disciplines of yoga and flows between passive and active stretching to provide a rejuvenating yet relaxing experience. It's only $20 for a 60-minute class, which are offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

2. Las Vegas Aviators are hosting Albuquerque Isotopes in a six-game homestand between Aug. 19 and 24. It is $2 beer night on Aug. 19; Aviators hat night on Aug. 20 (first 2,000 fans); Aviators T-shirt night on Aug. 21 (first 2,000 fans); Mutt Monday on Aug. 24; and Las Vegas Reyes de Plata in celebration of the state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business on Aug. 24. Games begin at 7:05 p.m.

3. The City of North Las Vegas presents Disney's movie "Onward" during its next Movie Madness event on Aug. 20 at Tom Williams Elementary School on East Tonopah Avenue. Admission is free. Coolers, picnic baskets and blankets are welcome. Please, no alcohol, high-back chairs, tables or umbrellas.

4. PSYCHO Las Vegas returns to Mandalay Bay hotel-casino Aug. 20-22. The immersive festival experience will feature performances by Danzig, Down, GZA, Exhorder, The Flaming Lips, Thievery Corporation, Doc McGhee and Tim Dillon. PSYCHO SWIM will take place at the DAYLIGHT Beach Club on Aug. 19. Tickets start at $128 for single day or $299 for 3-day pass.

5. Las Vegas Little Theatre on Schiff Drive is presenting live cabaret performances, co-produced by April Sauline and Hallie Lyons, on Aug. 20-22 and 27-29. Watch local singers and dancers perform songs including "Dancing Queen," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Put on a Happy Face," "Tap Your Troubles Away" and more. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online.

6. Head to Petitti Pool on North Bruce Street from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 for a pool party. Free admission. Music, games and food and refreshments will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

7. The paint party experience, CHROMATIC -- A Journey through Color, is happening at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at The AMP at Craig Ranch Regional Park on West Craig Road in North Las Vegas. There will be music, a paint zone and dry zone. Attendees are encouraged to wear white. Lineup includes Adventure Club, Blunt & Blondes, Hesh B2B Bommer, Hi I'm Ghost and Layz. Tickets start at $29.99 for general admission, VIP tickets are available.

8. Fergusons Downtown and @DTLV is bringing local and national entertainment to downtown Las Vegas with the Field Trip Festival on Aug. 20. The festival will feature alternative R&B, groovy hip-hop and EDM artists including Dutch-Armenian DJ and producer Full Crate, hip-hop and R&J DJ OG Moose, rapper POW Mindset, Nate Quest, DJ and culture journalist Kailyn Hype, electric party rocker and vintage clothing connoisseur DJ Crykit and DJ Tim Toones. There will also be a fashion show, a photo booth installation, and decadent plant-based ice cream from Paradise City. Vegas Test Kitchen will also provide tasty bites. Must be 18 years or older to attend.

9. Mi Amor Art is presenting their first-ever princess paint party and donation drive benefitting Shade Tree shelter for women and children on Aug. 21. Guests will enjoy special tea cup painting with beloved characters Belle and Cinderella, along with other princess activities such as story time, games and photo opportunities. The studio will also offer every kid one free bubble balloon they get to customize and take home with their painted tea cup. Light bites and drinks will be available during the event. Cost is $50 plus fees and includes paint supplies, tea cup and one bubble balloon. Those who bring in a donation item will receive a $10 off coupon for their next visit to the studio.

10. The 13th annual Ante 4 Autism is happening Aug. 21 at the South Point hotel-casino. Guest celebrities include Adrian Zmed, David Williams and Antonio Fargas. Co-hosts include Joey Amato, Staurt Carlitz, Randy Coconis, Karina Jett, Phil Miner, Myra Stone, Jerry Williams and more. Grandview Lounge will be open for registration at 2 p.m. and the event begins at 3. There will be add ons for $100, rebuys will be permitted until 4:40 PM during the event, with the buy-in at $200. There will also be a live auction at 4:30 p.m. for 3 vacation getaways. Players can pre-register online at Ante4autism.com.

11. Former drummer, co-songwriter and founding member of Guns N' Roses Steven Adler will perform Aug. 21 at Fremont Street Experience. He will perform at 9 p.m. on 3rd Street Stage. Adler is considered one of rock's most legendary and recognizable drummers. Adler and his ensemble will perform hit songs such as “Welcome To The Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Paradise City,” “Mr. Brownstone” and “Rocket Queen."

12. The SAINTS of Las Vegas perform Aug. 23 at Sand Dollar Lounge. The Vegas-based band is known for a rollicking good time. Brent, Anthony, Keith and Pat are known for their fun shows, fan interaction and amazing song list of classic rock songs.

13. "The Vagina Monologues" returns to The Space Las Vegas Aug. 26-28 in commemoration of Women's Equality Day. Performances are at 8 p.m. and feature a variety of Las Vegas' best female talent. Tickets are $30 and are available online. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales benefits Dress for Success of Southern Nevada, the local affiliate of the international nonprofit that empowers women to thrive in work and life.

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.