13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Aug. 13-19, 2021

Here is a list of 13 things to do this week in Las Vegas for the week of Aug. 13-19:

1. The 2021 Las Vegas Star Trek Convention continues through Sunday at the Rio hotel-casino. The convention is celebrating the 55th anniversary of Star Trek this year. Special appearances by William Shatner, Jeri Ryan, George Takei, Sonequa Martin-Green and Kelsey Grammer, who is making his first appearances. Dozens of vendors and unique photo opportunities. COVID-19 restrictions in place.

2. Arizona Charlie's is bringing back its 24-hour bingo just for Friday the 13th. The 24-hour bingo event, beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 13, will include a raffle with a grand prize drawing during the 7 a.m. on Aug. 14, the chance to win free slot play, bingo rainbows and mystery prizes. Plus, all bingo players who participate during the 7 a.m. session on Saturday, Aug. 14 will receive a branded T-shirt. Happening at both locations.

3. The Mob Museum is debuting a new Flamingo Hotel exhibit showcasing 4 rare artifacts on Aug. 13. The permanent exhibit is titled "The Fabulous Flamingo" and will feature artifacts related to Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel and the hotel. The exhibit’s debut also heralds the 75th anniversary of the Flamingo’s opening on December 26, 1946. The artifacts include a legal document signed by Siegel, a down payment check for the land and 5 canceled checks that William R. "Billy" Wilkerson wrote to cover gambling debts.

4. A memorial benefit for local sound engineer and stagehand Lacey A Furgason is taking place at The Usual Place on Aug. 14. Lacey was a well-known figure in the arts community and was also a self-taught classical pianist. The benefit will feature performances by Aaron Archer & Acquaintances, Sarah Jean Worrell, Nirvana Trio with Kevin Leonard, Lambs to Lions, Patsi DeCline, Crimson Riot, Dominick Muzio and Stephy Haward, Kilfeather, Cromm Fallon & The P200 and others. Suggested donation of $5. All proceeds will be used to help cover funeral costs and establish a savings fund for her 7-year-old son.

5. AREA15 presents the Supernova Tour featuring 12th Planet in the A-Lot on Aug. 14. Doors open at 9 p.m. and show starts at 10. 12th Planet is a pioneer in the global electronic music scene. DJ and producer 12th Planet brings his Supernova Tour to AREA15’s 32,000-square-foot, outdoor A-Lot with support from Aweminus, Guppi and OG Nixin. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. https://area15.com/events/12th-planet-supernova-tour/

6. Mermaids are making a splash at Wet'n'Wild this summer. CaySea and Luna can be found at the park's lazy river from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday. They love to interact with guests and share mermaid tales.

7. PT's Taverns with 64 locations around the Las Vegas valley is hosting fantasy football draft parties complete with party boxes of food plus specials on pitchers of beer and shots until the start of the regular season on Sept. 9. Pitchers are $7 and banana whiskey shots are $5. Party foods include boneless wings, tempura green beans, vegetable spring rolls, mac and cheese bites, pretzel bites and a choice of fries or tater tots. The first down box will feed 4 people for $20. The second down box will feed 6 people for $40.

8. Twin Peaks' Fantasy Football Draft Party package includes a draft board, player stickers, $50 bonus commissioner card, $5 bonus card per league member, premium table reservation with free wi-fi, and Coors Light and Miller Lite Bucket Deals. Food offerings include double-stacked nachos, cheese-loaded fries and multiple flavors of boneless wings.

9. If you would like to cheer on the Raiders in their first pre-season game, head to Ike's inside the El Cortez this weekend. Ike's features lounge seating and a sports-viewing area with 10 televisions. From 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., guests can enjoy $5 appetizers along with drink specials like $3 Bud and Bud Light Draft, $4 Anchor Steam, Modelo and Negra Modelo Draft Beer, New Amsterdam Gin, Bacardi Rum, Jim Beam Bourbon, and $5 Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and 1800 Tequila.

10. MGM Resorts will kick off its first season of football in Vegas with the ultimate tailgate experience. They have teamed up with Bud Light to launch the Bud Light Beer Garden, which will be located on the new Stadium Walk experience. The first one will be hosted by football legend Marshawn Lynch. The 130,000-square-foot venue will feature interactive football challenges, sports-betting suites, life-sized Jenga and chess, live DJ entertainment, and food from several MGM Resorts restaurants.

11. Minus5° Ice Experience at Mandalay Bay is offering a football fan experience before and after all Raiders home games. Guests who visit Minus5° Ice Experience will enjoy beverages from their football-inspired dual ice luge displayed at the Daiquiri Bar. Fans of the Las Vegas home team and fans of the visiting team will each drink from their team’s luge. Guests visiting the ice attraction are also encouraged to take photos from the home team-themed ice wall and gridiron-inspired football sculptures.

12. The City of Henderson is inviting the community to attend a reception for its latest art exhibit at 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The Beyond the Neon art exhibit features various artworks that demonstrate the beauty of the Mojave Desert and its inhabitants. The exhibit features 18 local artists and nearly 60 art pieces spanning a variety of media including paintings, sculptures and photography. Reservations are not required. The exhibit lasts through Sept. 30.

13. Chinglish Wine Bar is hosting a special event to celebrate and honor the Women of Metro and the LVMPD Foundation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18. The event will include a beer garden and light snacks. Tickets are $60 per person.

