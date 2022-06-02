13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: June 3 to June 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the comedic songs of “Weird Al” Yankovich to brand new shows like Mad Apple, there’s plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.

K-Von

Standup comedian and Las Vegas local K-Von will be performing at L.A. Comedy Club located at the STRAT. K-Von is set to headline the 8 p.m. show June 6 through June 12. Tickets start at $39.95.

Jags & Jets Cocktail Event

This fundraiser will not only help those in need of flights for life-threatening conditions but also provide food and drink specials to those who support. Patrons can enjoy a Complimentary Signature Brazilian Caipirinha cocktail crafted with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, special appetizers including the new Loaded Empanadas prepared by event Culinary Partner Via Brasil Steakhouse.

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Known for his Ill-Advised Vanity Tour “Weird Al” Yankovich will be performing at the Venetian June 8, 10, and 11 starting at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $39.

Puscifer

Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round are stopping at the Smith Center June 9 at 7:30 p.m. for their theater-meets-concert experience; Puscifer. Tickets start at $39.95.

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

This week Stoney’s Rockin’ Country will host Chayce Beckham and Colt Ford. Beckham will perform June 3 with Ford performing June 10. Tickets start at $10.

Gilley’s at Treasure Island

For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Performers and the time they are set to perform can be seen below:

June 3 – Bluegrass & BBQ with Bluegrass Republic at 5 p.m. and Doo-Wah Riders at 10 p.m.

June 5 – Home Grown Sundays with Ronnie Rose at 7 p.m.

June 9 – Rebel Heart at 9 p.m.

June 10 – Bluegrass & BBQ with Brian Burns at 5 p.m. and Rebel Heart at 10 p.m.

Mad Apple

There's a brand new show on the Las Vegas Strip! "Mad Apple" is the latest creation by Cirque du Soleil. The show is a mix of music, comedy, dance, and acrobats. "Mad apple" is performed Friday through Tuesday with two shows per night at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.

ROUGE

Described as “a journey of seduction and adult adventure designed to unleash everyone’s fantasies” by tickets.thestrat.com, ROUGE has packages for June 4,5, 7, 8, 9, and 10. Tickets start at $49.

Imagine

Sponsored by the First Friday Foundation “Imagine” will be held on Boulder Avenue and First Street on June 6 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The First Friday Foundation reports there will be roughly sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople, a free family interactive art tent, entertainment, food trucks, and more.

Jonas Brothers

These pop icons will be burnin' up Dolby Live’s stage at Park MGM on June 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at 8 p.m. daily. Tickets start at $49.95 according to Live Nation.

Starset

Described by Live Nation as a “visionary media collective” the rock band Starset will be performing at the House of Blues on June 4 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $26.

Derek Hough

Eleven-time nominee Derek Hough returns to the Summit Showroom stage at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Shows take place Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 10, 2022. Tickets start at $45.

As I Lay Dying

Metalcore band "As I Lay Dying" will perform at the House of Blues on June 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50.