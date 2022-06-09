13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: June 11 to June 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Touch of Burlesque

To benefit the Nevada SPCA, Chippendales, MJ Liv – Micahel Jackson Tribute Concert, Magician Murray Sawchuck alongside others will perform at a brunch. The brunch will take place at 4416 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169 on June 12 at 2 p.m. Packages start at $65 and include 1 (one) entry ticket to the special Burlesque Brunch with top Strip headlining acts, pre-fixe brunch & bottomless mimosas, donation to Nevada SPCA and Access to 1 p.m. fan meet-n-greets with all show performers according to Megan Fazio of Neon PR Studios.

Luau

Fremont Street Experience is hosting a Luau on June 11. The event is free and will feature a performance by Shaggy. Shaggy will start his performance at 9 p.m. on the 3rd Street Stage.

Gilley’s at Treasure Island

For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Performers and the time they are set to perform can be seen below:

June 11 – Bluegrass & BBQ with Brian Burns at 5 p.m. and Rebel Heart at 10 p.m.

June 12 – Home Grown Sundays with Calvin Rainwater at 7 p.m.

June 15 – Jimi Nelson at 8:30 p.m.

June 16 – Jimi Nelson at 9 p.m.

K-Von

Standup comedian and Las Vegas local K-Von will be performing at L.A. Comedy Club located at the STRAT. K-Von is set to headline the 8 p.m. show on June 12. Tickets start at $39.95.

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Known for his Ill-Advised Vanity Tour “Weird Al” Yankovich will perform at the Venetian on June 11 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $39.

Sting

Award-winning musician Sting will be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 11, 15, and 17 at 9 p.m. The musician will be performing some of his hits including "Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Every Breath You Take” and new songs from his album, "The Bridge." Ticket prices start at $59 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour

On June 12 at 2 p.m. Pinkfong and Round Room Live will be presenting Baby Shark!: 2022 Splash Tour at Orleans Arena. Tickets for the event start at $27.50.

Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam

Lisa Lisa, Montell Jordan, and Sir Mix-A-Lot will be performing at the Orleans Arena on June 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $31.65.

LIGHT Nightclub

People can listen to a performance from 6lack on June 11 at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance starts at 10:30 p.m. with tickets being $20 for women and $30 for men.

DAYLIGHT Beach Club

DJ Sincere, Fredy Fresco, and Rich Homie Quan will perform on June 11 and June 12 at DAYLIGHT Beach Club located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m.: DJ Sincere

Saturday, June 11 at 10 p.m.: Fredy Fresco

Sunday, June 12 at 12 p.m.: Rich Homie Quan



Bob the Drag Queen

On June 12 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will host Bob the Drag Queen. Tickets for the show start at $28.50.