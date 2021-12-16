13 Things to do in Las Vegas: Holiday edition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Locals will agree, Las Vegas is one of the best places in the world to spend the holiday season. There's no shortage of things to do around town and on The Strip this holiday season. Enjoy the highlights in this special holiday edition of 13 Things.

1. Head to the heart of downtown for a totally unique craft cocktail experience with the Circa Holiday Bar Crawl. Five bars, five drinks and a night full of revelry that will be hard to match. Bring your friends and jump into this adventure, if you dare. The night will take you through bars at Circa, Golden Gate and the D Las Vegas.

2. The Nevada Ballet Theatre upholds an annual tradition at the Smith Center that you simply must not miss. Relish in the music of Tchaikovsky while taking in the finest ballet dancers in Nevada as they perform the iconic Christmas classic, "The Nutcracker."

3. The talented Terry Fator ramps up his show every holiday season. The America's Got Talent winner is more than a talented ventriloquist, he is stellar at impressions and has a set of pipes that will impress. Join Terry along with a cast of loveable characters including Winston, Maynard, Walter and Vikki.

4. Bring your friends and family to Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark and explore the incredible light maze, ice skating, and Christmas Market through Jan. 2.

5. Dingle Bells, an outrageous holiday circus adventure under the big top with an edge. This show is fun for the entire family and takes place Dec. 10 through 24 in downtown Las Vegas.

6. The annual Glittering Lights display at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is Nevada’s premiere drive-thru light show, a holiday tradition for many families. Check out this year's display now through Jan. 9. Organizers have added two new elements for the community to enjoy: an open-air Santa Tram and a Living Nativity scene.

7. Spend Christmas with the King! Elvis takes the stage seven nights a week upstairs at the V Theatre inside Planet Hollywood. "All Shook Up" is an award-winning Elvis tribute show that will warm your heart and have you singing along in your seat with the King of Rock 'n' Roll. The show is only dark on New Year's Eve — even the King's got to rest.

8. With over one million lights, it's sure get your holiday vibe twinkling. For 28 years, Ethel M's Holiday Cactus Garden has been a Las Vegas tradition. While you're there, enjoy their premium chocolate holiday experience. Bonus: Santa will be in the garden to meet the kids through Dec. 23. Don't forget, reservations are required due to the pandemic. (Check it out here: Ethel M Chocolates' Holiday Cactus Garden lights up for the holidays)

9. If music is what you need to get in the holiday mood, check out "This Is Christmas" at the Venetian. Unwrap the magic of the holidays with a cast of performers from Broadway and American Idol, plus a live that band will have you toe-tapping your way through an outstanding production.

10. Returning for its 10th consecutive season, the iconic Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan has once again undergone an enchanting transformation into a festive holiday wonderland, The Ice Rink. Take in breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip as you ice skate or sip warm cocktails and roast s'mores by the fire pits.

11. Las Vegas's favorite Australian vocal group, Human Nature, return to the Southpoint for three shows only. Enjoy "Human Nature Christmas Motown & More," Dec. 17 through 19.

12. Capturing the spirit of the season, Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unwrapped its extravagant holiday display, inviting visitors to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year now through Jan. 1.

13. Las Vegas’ longest-running tribute show is going country for the holidays as "Legends in Country" makes its debut on The Strip. The show pays tribute to some of the biggest icons in country music at the Tropicana, now through Dec. 30.

14. With all the holiday activities around town this year, try something non-traditional. Enjoy a scare? Grab your friends and check out Escape Blair Witch.

15. Movie Night: Enjoy dinner at The Front Yard at Ellis Island while watching "Elf" on Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

16. It’s time to deck the halls at Silverton Casino’s Shady Grove Lounge, which has been transformed into a “Bad Elf” holiday-themed pop-up bar. It's open now through Jan. 2.

17. A cheery display has arrived at ARIA Resort & Casino with fun and flavorful pastry masterpieces designed to delight audiences of all ages. The display will welcome guests throughout the holiday season.

18. Get in the holiday spirit with Nevada Southern Railway’s Santa Express in Boulder City on select dates in December.

19. Green Valley Ranch rings in the season with its festive holiday-themed outdoor pop-up lounge, “Winter at The Terrace," open now through February.

20. Celebrate the holidays with the showgirls of "Fantasy" at the Luxor. Special performances have been added through the holidays. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day shows will feature a holiday number performed by guest star vocalist Anne Martinez. The award-winning show produced by renowned choreographer Anita Mann has been wow-ing audiences for 22 years.