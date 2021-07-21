13 Tastes of Las Vegas Restaurant News | July 21, 2021

Here is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley:

1. Rachel’s Kitchen is celebrating the opening of its 8th location on July 27 at Town Square. The eatery features casual dining, including breakfast, lunch and dinner. Offerings include breakfast all day, wraps, award-winning salads, sandwiches and burgers, and creamy pastas. The popular chain also features a children's menu, healthful juices, and fruit smoothies.

2. New Vista and Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas have teamed up in honor of Disability Awareness Month. Throughout the month of July, Downtown Las Vegas’ donut destination, Donut Bar, will donate 100% of the proceeds from the purchase of its aptly colored Blueberry with Meyer Lemon (disability awareness colors) donut to New Vista, the largest nonprofit provider of supported living arrangements for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Nevada. The delicious treat has been renamed the New Vista Donut and will be available to purchase for $2 throughout the celebratory month.

3. Ada's Wine Bar at Tivoli Village is hosting a wine dinner in collaboration with Jackson Family Wines’ Spire Collection featuring leading wine consultant Marika Vida. The dinner is happening 6 to 9 p.m. July 22. The evening will feature wines from Jackson Family Wines’ luxury portfolio, Spire Collection, paired with a five-course special menu from Chef de Cuisine, Jackson Stamper. Tickets are $120 per person and must be purchased in advance at adaslv.com.

4. ¡VIVA! from acclaimed Chef Ray Garcia is now open at Resorts World Las Vegas. Guests will find a select few of Chef Garcia's signature dishes, along with elevated, reinterpreted classics, including wood-fired quesadillas, a variety of fresh seafood crudos, handmade corn tortillas (made with heirloom corn from Central Mexico sourced by Masienda); and much more. Veteran mixologist Michael Monrreal has put together a beverage program featuring hand-crafted cocktails, sangrias, wine and Mexican craft beer on tap. ¡VIVA! is open Sunday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 5-11 p.m. with plans to expand offerings and hours in the coming months.

5. The South Point hotel-casino is celebrating National Hot Dog Month by offering Chicago-style Vienna beef hot dogs along with a variety of toppings from their hot dog cart. The cart is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Each hot dog is $1.25 with a limit of 3 per customer.

6. Brezza at Resorts World is partnering with winemaker Greg Linn of Greg Linn Wines for their first winemaker’s dinner on July 29. The menu will feature a Creekstone filet with Greg Linn Champagne; Spanish Red Shrimp with 2018 Greg Linn Ghost; Beef Cheek Ravioli with 2018 Greg Linn Langhe Nebbiolo; Bistecca di Fiorentina with 2017 Greg Linn Barolo Pernot or 2017 Greg Linn Barbaresco; selection of artisanal cheese with 2007 Greg Linn Pinot Noir Grangerville; and a lemon olio verde tart. Reservations must be reserved in advance. Seats are limited and can be purchased on Eventbrite for $210 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity.

7. Soulbelly on Main Street has added several bar specials throughout the week. Happy Hour is from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and feature $5 well drinks and cocktails, $5 Shiner Draft and $2 Pabst Blue Ribbon; Industry Night is from 8 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays with $5 smash burgers, $5 Boilermakers and $5 Adios cocktails; live band karaoke happens Wednesday nights with $2 PBRs and $5 well cocktails; and Thirsty Thursdays features $5 pricklebacks and BOGO Tenaya Creek Brewery’s Here.

8. Yonutz is opening its first Las Vegas location on July 23 in Centennial Hills at 5765 Centennial Center Blvd. A grand opening celebration with a DJ and a face painter and a ribbon cutting will begin at 10 a.m. The first 50 patrons will receive free SMASH donuts. The fantastical 1,500-square-foot donut and ice cream shop will feature an array of Yonutz’s award-winning treats, including the Nutella Crunch SMASH Donut, a fluffy donut stuffed with cookie dough ice cream, smashed and hot-pressed, topped with Oreos, cereal crunch and Nutella drizzle; the Unicorn SMASH Donut, stuffed with candy ice cream, smashed and hot-pressed, topped with cotton candy bites and sparkly unicorn glitter; and the Birthday Cake SMASH Milkshake, prepared with birthday cake ice cream and ‘birthday Oreos,’ topped with a mini donut.

9. Shake Shack has introduced a new Summer menu featuring the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, Hot Honey Fries and Hot Honey Bites. The menu also includes a trio of cocktail-inspired non-alcoholic Summerades (Lime Agave Margarita, Pina Punch and Watermelon Mint Mojito) and 2 new delicious shakes (Cherry Pop Chake and Triple Chocolate Chip Shake). The menu will be offered through Oct. 4.

10. Grimaldi's Pizzeria has announced a new give-back campaign this August to support the American Heart Association. Throughout the month, guests who donate to the American Heart Association inside Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations nationwide will receive a bounce-back card to use for a later visit to the restaurant. For every $5 donated, guests will receive a $5 bounce back card, up to a total of $25 per visit. The bounce-back cards expire December 31, 2022, and are valid at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations nationwide with some exclusions.

11. The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day on July 30 by donating $1 to Feeding America for every slice sold of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake sold that day. The Cheesecake Factory will also introduce its newest flavor on National Cheesecake Day – Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake. In addition to the $1 per slice donation on all flavors sold on National Cheesecake Day, for every slice of Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake sold July 31, 2021 through July 29, 2022, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

12. El Gallo Breakfast Burritos in downtown Las Vegas has expanded its breakfast offerings to now feature Texas-style breakfast tacos. The sister brand to Madero Street Tacos, El Gallo also offers chef-driven scratch cooking with premium ingredients. All breakfast tacos are served on 4.5” flour tortillas in trios, with two oz. of chips and choice of a housemade roja or verde salsa. The new tacos include bacon, potatoes and eggs for $12; chorizo, potatoes and eggs for $12; potates, eggs and cheese for $11; and eggs and cheese for $10.

13. Valley Cheese & Wine Owner/Wonder Woman of Cheese will offer its first Mini Monger Class on Aug. 12. Created for the cheese and Lunchable-loving 5- to 10-year-old, this class will be filled with approachable, yet delicious and kid-friendly options. Diana will lead the mini mongers on a cheese journey, where not only will they get to taste and explore, but also create their own cheese board – learning tips they can use back at home. The class is limited to six children and six adults (kids must be accompanied by a parent). Cost is $75 for one child and parent. To reserve a place at the table, call the shop at (702) 341-8191.