13 Tastes of Las Vegas Restaurant News | Aug. 27, 2021

Here is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley:

1. Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge at Town Square is inviting patrons to say cheers to National Red Wine Day with half-off half bottles on wine on Aug. 28. Offerings include prosecco, bubbles, chardonnay, Gamay, pinot noir, tempranillo and cabernet. Open 4:30 to 11:30 p.m.

2. Piezza is now open in the Blue Diamond Decatur Plaza. Guests can build custom pizza with a choice of 13 toppings. Pricing for the DIY pizza is based on the weight of the final ingredients versus toppings. They also offer calzones, strombolis and breakfast pizzas. They also have a drive-thru.

3. Head to Fashion Show Las Vegas on Aug. 31 for National Eat Outside Day. Guests are invited to take advantage of dining specials, enjoy live entertainment and soak up the sun on their outdoor plaza.

Dunkin’ Donuts will host a live DJ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will provide a complimentary donut with any large or extra-large beverage purchase or with any milk, juice purchase for children throughout the day.

El Segundo Sol will welcome a Spanish guitar player at the top of the hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, guests can enjoy discounted beverages, chips, quesadillas and tacos from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse will host a Brazilian Jazz Band as they provide delightful melodies on the half-hour. The restaurant will also offer 20% off all drinks on the patio from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

RA Sushi will also offer delicious food and beverage specials from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4. Somm Sundays at Ada's Wine Bar continues with special guest sommelier Will Costello on Sept. 5. Costello is the export manager at Miller Family Wine Company & Estates and estate ambassador for Bien Nacido and Colomon Hills Estate Wines. The wine specials will be paird with special dishes from Chef de Cuisine Jackson Stamper. The takeover will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. The wines can be purchased by the glass or as a flight. Take-home bottles are always 25% off. During the tasting, Costello will provide guests with the background, tasting notes and characteristics of each wine. Reservations are strongly recommended.

5. All 64 locations of PT's Taverns will celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day on Sept. 5 with $10 16-inch classic mozzarella cheese pizzas. Available dine-in or carry-out. PT's Taverns will also celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 with $6 cheeseburgers and fries.

6. Ike's Love & Sandwiches is celebrating International Bacon Day on Sept. 5 by offering free bacon on any sandwich. This offer is for in-store sandwich purchases only. Customers must mention the promotion at the register while ordering.

7. Three Las Vegas ice experiences, including ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade, Minus5 Ice Experience at The Venetian Resort and Minus5 Ice Experience at Mandalay Bay, will celebrate National Beer Lovers Day with a frosty-cold beer served in their signature ice glasses, which actually ensures the beer becomes colder while guests drink it. Visitors can toast the day with a beer from their extensive selection including Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Corona, Stella, Heineken, Blue Moon, Sculpin IPA and Michelob Ultra.

8. The 48th annual Greek Food Festival is happening Sept. 10-12 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church on El Camino Road. The annual event features traditional Greek cuisine and pastries, Greek folk dance performances, a variety of vendors, tours of the magnificent Byzantine church and a fun zone for children. There is also a raffle with cash prizes. Tickets are $100 each for the raffle and only 1,000 will be sold.

9. Ferraro's Italian Restaurant's next Taste & Learn event will feature the wines of La Falezze in Valpolicella, Italy. The wine tasting event with authentic Italian small plates crafted by Chef Mimmo Ferraro will happen 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18. Cost is $90 per person.

10. Pancho's Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin is celebrating Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day with Toasted Pepita Guacamole on Sept. 16. It is prepared with tomatoes, onions and spices, topped with toasted pepita seeds, and served with tostaditas chips. The limited-edition guacamole will only be available on National Guacamole Day and Mexican Independence Day, priced at $13.95 for lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and $14.95 for dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Additionally, happy hour will be offered inside the cantina from 2. until 7 p.m. with discounted selections including $3 off select appetizers and drink specials, in addition to $3 off house and flavored margaritas, cocktails and house wines.

11. The patio is still open at Triple George Grill in downtown Las Vegas. It features comfortable cushions and umbrellas for shade and top-notch service. Triple George Grill is known for its juicy steak cuts, mouth-watering seafood options and happy hour offerings.

12. SAHARA Las Vegas has tapped hospitality veterans Katherine “Lee” Lardner and Chef Isaiah Utter to lead the historic opening of Chickie's & Pete's Crab House this September. This will be the crab house and sports bar's first location outside of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Lardner has 15+ years of leadership experience across multiple venues along the famous Las Vegas Strip. Utter's most recent role was Executive Sous Chef for Avenue Café inside MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. An opening date has not been announced.

13. Eureka! in downtown Las Vegas has introduced new menu items and craft cocktails. The new menu items include the ahi tuna poke stack, eggplant & tahini spread, roasted beets & whipped feta, chargrilled cauliflower, double-stacked cheeseburger and a truffle mushroom cheeseburger. Their bold new cocktail is named the Headhunter King cocktail and supposedly tastes like a vacation served in a tiki glass. Other cocktails include The Floor is Lava made with mezcal and Morning, Peaches made with bourbon, peach, lemon, coffee and vanilla. Eureka's Hoppy Hour has also added additional items.

