13 Action News Community Calendar: Oct. 23 - 25

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Welcome to the Community Calendar, a new weekly feature showcasing community-minded events throughout the weekend and to start your week off just right. Come here for fun things to explore in the Las Vegas area every Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

What to do on Saturday, Oct. 23:

Free Writers Workshop: How To Write Engaging Dialogue from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Clark County Library. Join author and publisher Jo A Wilkins as she explains the technique of incorporating dialogue that engages readers from cover to cover in this free writers workshop.

The 2021 Las Vegas Book Festival takes place at the Historic Fifth Street School from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This free festival is the largest literary event in the state and is a celebration of the written, spoken and illustrated word.

Looking for something to do on Sunday?

IMPACT Wrestling takes over Sams Town Live on Oct 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. The show will feature The Good Brothers, Moose, Josh Alexander and more.

Kick the week off right on Monday, Oct. 25 with these community events:

Have a Spooktacular time & support Heaven Can Wait Animal Society at the 4th Annual Downtown Las Vegas Fall Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chapel of the Flowers. Costume Contest starts at 8 pm, Prizes, a Haunted House, Carnival Games, Trick-or-Treating, and more.

East Las Vegas Library hosts Teen Game Night every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. The library invites teens to hang out and play some fun games. Teens can also check out some of the video games available through the library to play at home.

Make sure to watch How to Vegas every week on KTNV streaming or visit KTNV.com/thingstodo every Thursday for an updated list of things to do around our community.

If you have an event you think would be perfect for an upcoming Community Calendar please email Jason.Dinant@KTNV.com - Thanks.